With a More Than 45 Percent Growth in Italy Bookings, Luxury Travel Holdings Launches ItalyVillas.com

This new website provides consumers a curated selection of Italy villas offering authentic and immersive experiences for travelers

WAKEFIELD, Mass., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continued increase in demand and popularity of travel to Italy, Luxury Travel Holdings has announced the launch of ItalyVillas.com, which focuses on the unique experiences that Italy offers including cultural immersion, culinary delights, access to hidden gems, and insider knowledge of the best attractions and activities in Italy.

Brillalta in the Apulia region of Italy

"At Italy Villas, we not only match our guests to a villa that fits their needs, but our team of concierges plans the trip itinerary from start to finish ensuring that each guest gets a fully immersive Italy vacation experience," said Andrew Kaye, general manager for Italy Villas. "With consumer interest and reservations both up around 50 percent over last year, we want to provide a destination-specific website that allows us to cater to the unique experiences that Italy has to offer."

Italy Villas handpicks each property in the portfolio, ensuring that every villa meets the highest standards of quality, comfort, and authenticity. While Italy Villas will continue to grow its portfolio to include new destinations across this beautiful country, here is a highlight of some luxurious villas:

Brillalta in Apulia, the heel of Italy's boot, is famous for its warm climate year-round and is surrounded by the pristine waters of the Ionian and Adriatic seas. This six-bedroom, six-bathroom villa allows for complete privacy. Its outdoor space features a private pool, and a lounge/dining area under a covered patio which is perfect for dining al fresco and enjoying views over ancient olive trees. Truly an authentic slice of Italian life!

Also in Apulia, villa Cantamusa, is ideal for groups or families who wish to enjoy the real local vibe and find their refuge in a land blessed with picturesque landscape, rich history, and unique cultural heritage. The main room which is flooded by natural light is harmonious and functional combining three different activities: cooking, dining, and lounging, so that everyone can enjoy each other's company.

Villa Cocco is a unique luxury property in Tuscany. It has two buildings connected by a charming courtyard. The house has eight bedrooms, with a further two in the barn. Seven of the bedrooms in the main house have ensuite bathrooms and the eighth is an interconnecting room, ideal for children. There is generous living accommodation both inside and out, and an extremely attractive covered terrace with barbecue for al fresco dining.

Also in Tuscany, Villa Paola is just one mile away from the Camaiore village center and five miles from the seaside. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms for up to eight guests on three floors, with amenities such as air conditioning, Wi-Fi in all rooms, flatscreen satellite TV, and a beautiful garden surrounded by two acres of olive trees. Each of the rooms has spectacular views of the valley and the sea.

For more information or to plan an immersive Italy vacation, visit ItalyVillas.com or call 800-820-1696.

About Italy Villas

Italy Villas, which is owned and operated by Luxury Travel Holdings, is a full-service villa provider that offers a curated selection of luxury villas and tailor-made experiences in Italy's most desirable destinations. From Tuscany to the Amalfi Coast and beyond, each villa is handpicked to ensure an authentic and unforgettable stay. And with a concierge team of local experts, every guest's experience is personally crafted to their wishes. Discover a world of privacy, luxury, and incredible experiences in one of the world's most alluring destinations: Italy.

CONTACT: Angie Ranck, [email protected], 877-958-7447

SOURCE Villas of Distinction