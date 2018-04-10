With a Passion for Education and Dream of Small Business Ownership Local Millennial Opens Kumon Math and Reading Center of Beverly

This all came to fruition when Jang's father recommended that she do an apprenticeship with his friend, who owns Kumon Math and Reading Centers in Connecticut. She worked as a center assistant for two years, but knew right away that the Kumon Franchise was something she wanted to invest in.

"As a young small business owner, my goal is to face challenges that come my way fearlessly," said Jang, owner and Instructor of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Beverly. "And my vision is to ultimately instruct my students to do the same when they face challenges academically and in life. I hope to instill a sense of confidence in all of my students so that one day they can rely on themselves and tackle anything life throws at them."

The Kumon Method empowers preschool to high school aged children to become self-learners and is designed to advance math and reading skills while fostering a love for learning. It goes beyond traditional tutoring by actively developing critical thinking skills as children progress independently through a carefully crafted curriculum.

There are 46 Kumon Math and Reading Centers in the state of Massachusetts, including 36 in Greater Boston. Kumon Math and Reading of Beverly is part of Kumon's 2018 expansion plan of welcoming 100 new franchisees nationwide.

"We are fortunate for the opportunity to expand on the North Shore of Greater Boston," said Larry Lambert, vice president of franchise recruitment at Kumon North America. "We are always looking for those individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit and passion for education. We look forward to positively impacting the lives of even more families in the community with the addition of Kumon of Beverly."

Kumon sparks critical thinking, establishes a pattern of success and builds confidence that can lead to accelerated learning throughout life. Learn more about the Kumon franchise opportunity today.

About the Kumon Franchise Business

Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon celebrates its 60th year serving children worldwide. Kumon has over four million students enrolled in nearly 25,000 learning centers in 50 countries and regions.

