With a Pharmacy Discount, Financial Education Benefits Center Members Can Make Staying Healthy a Little Less Costly

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When doctors prescribe medicine, they don't necessarily know how much their patients will be shelling out for that particular prescription. A new healthcare startup is seeking to change that, giving doctors the ability to "shop" for prescriptions that might be the most affordable for their patients as well as the most effective. The company's reach is still limited, though, and millions of patients are prescribed medicine that they potentially can't afford. Financial Education Benefits Center (FEBC), a membership benefits company, offers health and wellness benefits, including those that discount prescription medications.

"Discounts give folks some measure of control about the price of their medications," said Jennifer Martinez, manager at FEBC. "We're happy to offer health-related benefits to our FEBC members."

FEBC members of various plan levels can access discounts for prescription medications at participating pharmacies. Given how high the prices of prescription meds are in the United States, discounts may mean the difference between affordability and a medication being out of reach. Many patients leave their prescriptions unfilled for a variety of reasons, but cost is a major factor.

FEBC members should know that availability may be dependent on location of participating pharmacies. This benefit is not insurance nor is it intended to replace insurance. The pharmacy discount benefit is part of a larger package of benefits that eligible FEBC members can access which address health and wellness concerns.

"Too often, staying healthy is a great expense to the average person," said Martinez. "We want to give assistance in certain areas to make staying healthy more convenient, less expensive and more user-friendly in general."

About Financial Education Benefits Center

Financial Education Benefits Center is located in San Ramon, California. The membership company has already helped thousands save money and obtain the necessary education required to live a financially healthy life.

Financial Education Benefits Center has partnered with several name brand third-party companies to expand the financial and educational products and services available to its members and to provide a variety of wellness services as well.

Contact

To learn more about Financial Education Benefits Center, please contact:

Financial Education Benefits Center

2010 Crow Canyon Place Ste. 100

San Ramon, CA 94583

1-800-953-1388

info@febcp.com

Related Links

FEBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-a-pharmacy-discount-financial-education-benefits-center-members-can-make-staying-healthy-a-little-less-costly-300640811.html

SOURCE Financial Education Benefits Center