PARIS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Beaujolais Nouveau 2024 gala dinner, held on November 22 in Costa Rica, the dynamic Costa Rican-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI France Costa Rica) marked the beginning of the pre-celebrations for the upcoming reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris.

The event featured an impressive cake replica of the iconic cathedral, crafted with extraordinary realism and precision.

With a spectacular gastronomic tribute by NACARINA, Costa Rica celebrates the historic reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris With a spectacular gastronomic tribute by NACARINA, Costa Rica celebrates the historic reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame in Paris

Measuring 1.20 meters in length, 0.85 meters in height, and 0.50 meters in width, this cake was created by the talented team of master pastry chefs from the Costa Rican wheat flour brand NACARINA.

The Ambassador of France to Costa Rica, Alexandra Bellayer-Roille, had the pleasure of presenting this culinary masterpiece.

Costa Rica takes pride in contributing to the celebrations taking place in Paris, where the reopening of the Cathedral of Notre-Dame, a jewel of Gothic architecture, will be commemorated.

Construction began in 1163, and the cathedral was the site of Napoleon I's coronation in 1804. It also inspired the famous novel by Victor Hugo, "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame." Since 1991, the cathedral has been a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Video: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568485/NACARINA.mp4

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2568517/NACARINA.jpg

SOURCE NACARINA