NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fall schedule for SS/2022 FDLA shows took place during NYFW at its new location, Lavan541, an iconic, exceptional and luxury event venue, located in the heart of Chelsea at 541 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001.

The event was produced in adherence to New York State Health Guidelines.

FDLA Group | Fashion Designers of Latin America With a Standup Ovation, Fashion Designers of Latin America (FDLA) successfully closes the return to physical shows during New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

The fashion festivities kicked off with a private designer's welcome dinner reception that took place on Tuesday, September 7th, followed by an up-close in-person showcase featuring the best of Latin-American Fashion Designers. The physical shows also included a continuation of the FDLA digital platform with fashion films presented by Custo Barcelona, Glenkora Comte, Leti Faviani and collective fashion film presented by Conglomerado Textil Boliviano featuring brands and fashion designers; Awaj Warmi, Fotrama, Carmen Claure, and Talentos.

"We are extremely grateful to all designers, guests, and media who participated in our LIVE catwalks, showing a strong come back of this fashion season and celebrating the best of Latin American fashion in both physical and digital presentations," said Albania Rosario, Founder at FDLA and Executive Board Member at Latinas in Business Inc. "We also thank our main sponsors, Hennessy V.S.O.P, Delta Air Lines and Hispanic Federation for their presence and continuous support to our efforts to bring the best designers of Latin America to the US markets," she added.

The FDLA live shows presented the spring/summer collections of emergent designers such as;

Agatha Ruiz de la Prada- Spain, Dante Luxury Footwear- Mexico, Dayana Leon -Venezuela, Giannina Azar- Dominican Republic, Indira & Isidro- Mexico, Idol Jose -Venezuela, Jose Ventura - Dominican Republic, Paris Rodriguez – Colombia, Rosita Hurtado -Bolivia, Samantha Telfair- Puerto Rico, Yas Gonzalez -Cuba and Yirko Sivirich – Peru,

View more at www.fdla.co

Access photos here.

Fashion Designers of Latin America FDLA | NYFW

FDLA Group Inc. 251 West 30th Street, New York, NY 10001

Email: [email protected] | Website: www.fdla.co

For additional information contact: Nathali Diaz 201-456-6310

SOURCE FDLA Group | Fashion Designers of Latin America