With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 111 Percent, Botkeeper Ranks No. 210 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Botkeeper is No. 210 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies, based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment– its independent small businesses.

Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper shared, "Coming out of the pandemic and seeing overall company growth shows dedication and perseverance from our internal team and our customers. AI and the automation it brings to the accounting profession have definitely ignited a new era of productivity and efficiency, and Botkeeper is excited to continue to transform technology in a meaningful way. We are honored to be recognized on the 2024 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list of the fastest-growing private companies in America! We'd like to express our appreciation and gratitude to our customers, the accounting community and the Botkeeper team."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 223 private companies had an average growth rate of 166.43 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 20,496 jobs and $8.8 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Southeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Botkeeper is a leading automated bookkeeping solution, providing accounting firms and their clients a powerful combination of skilled accountants, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Botkeeper is entering its next phase of growth with the imminent release of Botkeeper Infinite in late Q1 2024. This new, tech-only licensing option opens the power and wonders of AI to firms of all sizes, leveling the playing field across the accounting profession. Accounting firms can grow their book of business, diversify their service offering, increase capacity, and improve overhead costs using the Botkeeper full-suite bookkeeping & pre-accounting solution. With Botkeeper as a technology solution, you have the ultimate tool to efficiently manage your bookkeeping client base.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

