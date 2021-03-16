With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 2263 Percent, Nationwide Mortgage Bankers Ranks No. 2 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Nationwide Mortgage Bankers (NMB)/Americasa is No. 2 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

As the fastest growing private mortgage bank in the country the last 2 years, growth for NMB has shown itself in all sectors of the company. NMB recently reached a 500+ employee milestone across all brands. Hiring and retaining top talent in the industry, providing training, support, and leadership to grow their careers, has been a contributing factor to their growth.

"Our vision for Nationwide Mortgage Bankers is to build a strong foundation around our workforce. We are first and foremost employee-centric. Happy employees lead to great experiences with our clients." – Richard Steinberg, Founder & Chairman of the Board

NMB quickly leveraged new mortgage technologies and contact free processes to better serve their clientele. NMB's cutting edge BuyNow and e-close platform has led to quicker turn times and a more streamlined experience for their clients and referral partners.

"Our mission is to be our clients' and referral partners' trusted advisors, guiding them through the home financing process with the highest-level of service, professionalism, and transparency. Great customer experiences lead to more referrals and lifelong relationships." – Jodi Hall, President

In an industry where people are at the heart of one of the largest personal financial decisions that can be made, NMB's organizational focus and belief on putting people first both internally and externally, is what allows them to believe production and growth will continue to follow.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: NYC Metro area, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/new-york starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

Nationwide Mortgage Bankers, Inc. was born with the vision of demystifying mortgages through transparency, education, and customer support. Their culture allows their employees to thrive both personally and professionally by utilizing the latest technological and process advancements in the mortgage industry. They are dedicated to expanding their national footprint, while maintaining the culture, feel, and service levels of a small, boutique mortgage lender. For more information, visit https://nmbnow.com/

