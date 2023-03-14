With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 3,072 Percent, Dan-O's Seasoning Ranks No. 8 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list had an average growth rate of 673 percent.

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. , March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed Dan-O's Seasoning is No. 8 on its annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southeast private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southeast economy's most dynamic segment.

"We are Dan proud to be number 8 on the Inc. Regionals list in the Southeast," said Dan Oliver, founder of Dan-O's Seasoning. "When I started the company with $8,000, I could only dream of this company growth. Being one of the fastest-growing companies in the Southeast is an honor."

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

Dan-O's Seasoning is a Dan-tastic diet-friendly blend of low-sodium, all-natural, sugar-free, and non-GMO herbs and spices that enhance the flavor of any recipe. Dan-O's Seasoning recipes have earned them over 3.4 million followers and 51.8 million likes on TikTok . The signature seasoning blends only contain 50 mg of sodium per serving and are compatible with Vegan, Keto, Paleo, and Mediterranean diets. Plus, despite the delicious high flavor profile, the seasoning is low sodium, gluten free and sugar free.

About Dan-O's Seasoning:

Dan-O's Seasoning was founded in 2017 by Louisville, KY native Dan Oliver. Our mission is to change the world one table at a time by offering the best all-natural, sugar-free, low-sodium seasoning products on the market. Our goal is to provide you with real flavors to make healthier food choices without ever sacrificing taste. Dan-O's all-purpose seasoning blends can be found nationwide in over 13,000 retailers including Kroger, Walmart, Hy-vee, Dollar Tree, and more. Additionally, all products are available online through Amazon or on our website at danosseasoning.com . To learn more, follow Dan-O's Seasoning on TikTok , Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Press Inquiries:

Marisa Davis

JMG Public Relations

212-206-1645

[email protected]

SOURCE Dan-O’s Seasoning