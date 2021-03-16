With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 319%, Innovaccer Inc. Ranks No. 64 on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Innovaccer Inc. is No. 64 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"Healthcare is at the brink of a massive transformation and data-driven innovation has become crucial to driving a real impact on healthcare outcomes. And with the Innovaccer Health Cloud, we get a step closer to our mission of building the future of health," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We are thankful to our customers for their partnership that has helped us get recognized as one of California's fastest-growing private companies by Inc."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent, and in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of Dec. 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc.

