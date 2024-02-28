With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 321.62%, PDO Max Ranks No. 57 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

PDO Max, Inc.

28 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent.  

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that PDO Max, Inc. is No. 57 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

Continue Reading
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 321.62%, PDO Max Ranks No. 57 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 321.62%, PDO Max Ranks No. 57 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
PDO Max offers providers a variety of PDO thread styles, sizes and even a PDO thread powder suspended in hyaluronic acid to help each dermal layer of the skin. They train medical providers in the comfort of their office, one-on-one, to offer the best customized PDO thread training in the industry.
PDO Max offers providers a variety of PDO thread styles, sizes and even a PDO thread powder suspended in hyaluronic acid to help each dermal layer of the skin. They train medical providers in the comfort of their office, one-on-one, to offer the best customized PDO thread training in the industry.

"Our passion is helping customers grow their businesses and our foundation is providing a best-in-class service; we will never compromise great customer support as we grow," PDO Max CEO Giovanna McCarthy says. "This wouldn't be possible without all the people who work with and support PDO Max. From our staff to our trainers, to all the practices across the country that trust our threads- all of you have helped make this possible!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About PDO Max

PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula, topical serums and infusion device. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO Max, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com\.  

Inc. 5000 Regionals 

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For more information, visit www.inc.com.  

Media Contact:
Diana Daly
8006700225
[email protected]

SOURCE PDO Max, Inc.

Also from this source

PDO Max Instrumental in Lobbying for New Ruling Allowing Massachusetts Nurses to Include Polydioxanone (PDO) Thread Procedures in Scope of Practice

PDO Max Instrumental in Lobbying for New Ruling Allowing Massachusetts Nurses to Include Polydioxanone (PDO) Thread Procedures in Scope of Practice

The Massachusetts (MA) Board of Nursing recently revised the Cosmetic and Dermatologic Procedures advisory ruling to codify that APRNs and RNs may...
PDO Max® Launches Glowpin™: Multi-needle Stimulator with Airless Pump for Infusing of Skin Boosters

PDO Max® Launches Glowpin™: Multi-needle Stimulator with Airless Pump for Infusing of Skin Boosters

PDO MAX, Inc., a woman-owned aesthetics medical device company based in the United States, introduces its third innovation for 2023. Shaping up to be ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.