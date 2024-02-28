Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent.

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that PDO Max, Inc. is No. 57 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 321.62%, PDO Max Ranks No. 57 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Northeast Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies PDO Max offers providers a variety of PDO thread styles, sizes and even a PDO thread powder suspended in hyaluronic acid to help each dermal layer of the skin. They train medical providers in the comfort of their office, one-on-one, to offer the best customized PDO thread training in the industry.

"Our passion is helping customers grow their businesses and our foundation is providing a best-in-class service; we will never compromise great customer support as we grow," PDO Max CEO Giovanna McCarthy says. "This wouldn't be possible without all the people who work with and support PDO Max. From our staff to our trainers, to all the practices across the country that trust our threads- all of you have helped make this possible!"

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About PDO Max

PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a woman-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA-cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula, topical serums and infusion device. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO Max, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com\.

Inc. 5000 Regionals

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media Contact:

Diana Daly

8006700225

[email protected]

SOURCE PDO Max, Inc.