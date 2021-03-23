With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 367 Percent, Valentino Beauty Pure Ranks No. 28 on Inc. Magazine's List of Florida's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Valentino Beauty Pure is No. 28 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Florida-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Florida economy's most dynamic segment — its independent small businesses.

David DiLorenzo David DiLorenzo Founder of Valentino Beauty Pure

"The honor of being number 28 on this prestigious list is tremendous," stated Valentino Beauty Pure founder, David DiLorenzo. "It is a true demonstration of our continued flourishing success in 2021 and beyond."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in Florida. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 202 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 83,000 people and added nearly $11 billion to the Florida economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Florida, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/florida starting March 16, 2021.

With a dedicated Instagram following of nearly 500,000 followers, founder David DiLorenzo has ignited a powerful movement with his company. The brand's products for years have been touted as the premier line for use by nail aficionados including Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Cardi B and Paula Abdul. Now the business is carving out a massive operation that continues to hold dedicated customers while expanding into an educational platform for nail technicians all across America.

Valentino Beauty Pure has become the leading source for nail technicians looking to grow their personal businesses. Clients rave that David's company is selling topnotch products along with a master plan to dominate the industry by making a great living in a clean and safe environment. David's mission to have his company offer educational courses both online and in classrooms has shown individuals how to succeed in the beauty business.

CONTACT:

Glo Creative

[email protected]

786-623-3911

SOURCE Valentino Beauty Pure