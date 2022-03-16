With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 435%, Wursta Ranks No. 24 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Southwest Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Significant growth brought company to the top of Inc. regional list

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Wursta Corporation, a leading technology advisor specializing in cloud transformation and digital workspace design, announced they have ranked 24th on Inc. Magazine's 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born out of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.

"We are thrilled to have been named, for the second year in a row, to Inc.'s prestigious regional list of fastest growing companies," said Matt Wursta, founder and CEO of Wursta. "We have had an incredible year helping businesses of all sizes with their technology needs. As we look to the year ahead, we will continue to learn and grow with our clients to provide them with the most advanced solutions to help them prosper through the use of technology."

Looking ahead, Wursta forecasts revenues will grow another 74 percent this year. Wursta was included on Inc. 5000's national list of fastest growing companies in 2021 and 2020, ranking in the top 10 percent both years. To accommodate this growth, Wursta is currently looking to fill 15 open positions , with many more anticipated throughout the year.

The companies on this regional list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region's economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

Wursta is a technology consultancy that helps organizations maximize their use of the cloud to compete in the modern world. As a premier Google partner, Wursta handles migrations to the cloud, managed services, infrastructure modernization, custom application development, digital workspace optimization, and security and risk management. The Austin, TX-based company was founded in 2014 by Matt Wursta and has ranked in the top 500 of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies the past two years. For more information visit https://wursta.com/ .

