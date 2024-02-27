With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 505%, Capital Rx Ranks No. 32 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Demand for JUDI® and Capital Rx's pharmacy benefit administration solution continue to drive above-average growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Capital Rx, the full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA) advancing our nation's healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes, ranks No. 32 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment – its independent businesses.

"Innovation is at the core of everything Capital Rx does. With our cloud-native enterprise health platform, JUDI®, we are delivering a technology solution that provides an unparalleled level of efficiency, transparency, and accuracy to our clients and their members," said AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx. "It's an honor to make the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list for the third straight year as we continue to enhance the workflows and processes necessary to deliver the level of care Americans deserve."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and pharmacy benefit administrator (PBA), advancing our nation's electronic healthcare infrastructure to improve drug price visibility and patient outcomes. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through the deployment of JUDI®, the company's cloud-native enterprise health platform, and a Single-Ledger Model™, which increases visibility and reduces variability in drug prices. JUDI connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem in one efficient, scalable platform, servicing millions of members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx.com.

