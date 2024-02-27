With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 630.22%, InstaLend Corporation Ranks No. 22 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent.  

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that InstaLend Corporation is No. 22 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We're thrilled to have our fourth recognition with Inc as part of their lists featuring fast growing private companies in the US. In the foreseeable future, the outlook is positive, as easing inflationary pressures are leading to more reasonable interest rates, and properties are spending an average of 36 days on the market. Home prices in most areas are rebounding to or surpassing mid-2022 levels, supporting our belief in a housing supply shortage that experts now estimate at up to 4 million units nationwide," said Sohin Shah, Co-founder of InstaLend.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

"This year, we have implemented several strategies to increase our originations, ensuring our borrowers experience certainty in closing and a smoother process. We are eagerly anticipating the growth opportunities ahead," said Saurabh Shah, Co-founder of InstaLend.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About InstaLend

InstaLend is a nationwide lender for real estate loans providing fast, affordable and convenient capital to residential real estate developers. As a non-bank real estate lender, we provide 12-24 month short-term loans on single-family and small multifamily properties for acquisition and rehab. We also provide 30 year long term loans on stabilized rented properties.

InstaLend has achieved the distinction of being named one of the fastest growing private enterprises in the US for 2022 and 2023. In addition to this, we earned recognition as one of the fastest growing private businesses in the northeast during the year 2022.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals 

Methodology
The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.   

About Inc. Media 
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. 

