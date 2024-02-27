With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 925.8%, Cynet Health Ranks No. 4 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Mid-Atlantic Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent.

STERLING, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Cynet Health is No. 4 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Mid-Atlantic private companies, based in the District of Columbia, Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Mid-Atlantic economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"We are incredibly honored to announce that Cynet Health has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies by INC. magazine. This prestigious acknowledgment reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence, innovation and the tireless efforts of our dedicated team. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every individual who has played a role in our remarkable growth. Furthermore, we would like to congratulate our esteemed peers who share this distinction. It is a testament to the collective resilience and ingenuity across our industries. As we celebrate this achievement, we remain focused on our commitment to delivering exceptional value and driving innovation to our esteemed clients." A joint statement from Ashwani "Ash" Mayur, Co-CEO and Nikhil "Nick" Budhiraja, Co-CEO, COO.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Mid-Atlantic region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 135 private companies had an average growth rate of 154.26 percent; by 2023, they'd added 14,110 jobs and $5.2 billion to the Mid-Atlantic region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Mid-Atlantic, including company profiles, and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/mid-atlantic starting February 27, 2024.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

Cynet Health is an award-winning TJC-certified MBE and one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing firms in the North America providing Health Med and Health IT staffing and consulting services to countless hospitals, SNFs, clinics, labs, CROs, health & wellness centers, pharmacies, and other medical facilities across the US and Canada. Our expanded bandwidth allows us to connect with more providers and support our client's most critical needs. When tasked with something as essential as staffing hospitals to save lives, Cynet Health promotes the highest degree of increased accountability, attention to detail, and overall efficiency. For more information visit https://cynethealth.com/

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

