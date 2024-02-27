With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 940%, Vital Contingent Planning Ranks No. 14 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Northeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) is No. 14 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"After being named to the Inc. 5000 list for 2023, it was important for our company to continue its growth this year. We're pleased to be named to the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list," said Atif Chauhdry, VCP's Founder. "Our growth in our contingency planning consulting services and healthcare staffing has enabled VCP to launch additional services to diversify our offerings to acute and long-term care facilities nationwide."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 198 private companies had an average growth rate of 155.84 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 14,560 jobs and $15.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/Northeast starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

VCP specializes in providing labor relations consulting and contingency planning. Through its staffing brand, VCP Staff, the company rapidly deploys qualified and Joint Commission credentialed crisis and travel healthcare staff to acute, sub-acute and long-term care facilities in the United States. The company's contingency planning strategies are designed to mitigate risks and maintain operations in the face of crises. VCP provides services from New England to Southern California.

Methodology

The 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2020 and 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

About Vital Contingent Planning LLC

Vital Contingent Planning LLC (VCP) specializes in providing labor relations consulting and contingency planning. Through its staffing brand, VCP Staff, the company rapidly deploys qualified and credentialed crisis and travel healthcare staff to acute, sub-acute and long-term care facilities in the United States. VCP's contingency planning strategies are designed to mitigate risks and maintain operations in the face of crises. The company believes in long term client relationships, which are built on transparency, integrity, and deep industry knowledge. VCP is accredited by the Joint Commission and has earned the Joint Commission's gold seal of approval. VCP is also certified as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) by New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. an affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC). VCP ranked No. 28 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for 2023. For more information, visit www.vitalcp.com or www.vcpstaff.com.

