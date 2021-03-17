With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 960 Percent, YouAppi Ranks No. 21 on Inc. Magazine's List of California's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that YouAppi is No. 21 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: California list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing California-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the California economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"At YouAppi, our mission has always been to be in the center of emerging engagement technology for customers. With this stance, we are able to maximize ROAs for clients and scale campaigns effectively", says YouAppi CEO and Co-founder, Moshe Vaknin. "YouAppi's core business is built upon timing and discovering the perfect moment to engage a customer with an appropriate ad. This strategy underpins the development of our proprietary re-engagement technology. Coupled with our exceptional team, what we are building at YouAppi is sustainable and our revenue growth over the last few years demonstrates that."

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in California. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 535 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 40,000 people and added nearly $7 billion to the California economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and San Diego—brought in the highest revenue overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: California, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/california starting March 16, 2021.

"This list proves the power of companies in California no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

ABOUT YOUAPPI

YouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world's largest app publishers and brands. From user acquisition to retention via app retargeting and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi's proven proprietary app retargeting technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC and the US. YouAppi is also ranked 15th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. Learn more at www.youappi.com

