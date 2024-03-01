With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 98% Würk Ranks No. 49 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list had an average growth rate of 122.44 percent.

DENVER, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Würk is No. 49 on its fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Rocky Mountain private companies, based in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Rocky Mountain economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

"This recognition as No. 49 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain list is a testament to the hard work and vision of every member of the Würk family," said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Würk. "As we continue to push boundaries and shape the future of the cannabis industry, we remain steadfast in our mission to redefine excellence and leave a lasting impact on the world around us."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Rocky Mountain region. Between 2020 and 2022, these 72 private companies had an average growth rate of 122.44 percent; by 2023, they'd also added 3,838 jobs and $1.7 billion to the region's economy.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Rocky Mountain, including company profiles, can be found at inc.com/RockyMountain starting February 27, 2024. You'll also find an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria.

"The honorees in our Inc. 5000 network are the Who's Who of private companies. They're energizing regional economies as they engineer the future of their industries. Learn who they are and what they do — they'll be impacting things for a while," said Eric Hagerman, Special Projects Editor at Inc. Media.

About Würk

Würk allows cannabis companies to manage payroll, human resources, timekeeping, scheduling and tax compliance, and minimizes compliance risks in the ever-changing cannabis regulatory environment. The company uses its expertise and trusted partnerships to provide guidance on 280E tax law, accounting and compliant banking. Its platform is designed to scale nationally with the growth of the industry, while incorporating the local laws and regulations unique to individual states. Würk is the first payroll provider, and only the third company in the cannabis technology industry, to complete a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 2 Audit of systematic controls by a third party CPA firm. For more information visit enjoyWurk.com .

