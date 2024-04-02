With AgencyOne, Vertafore showcases its platform for the connected independent agency

The InsurTech leader simplifies how agencies work, empowering them to boost profitability and growth

DENVER, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, today revealed how AgencyOne®—its integrated platform that connects an agency's entire business—is coming to life. The company's latest innovation brings the solutions agencies rely on into a single, intuitive interface, helping everyday users work smarter and empowering agency leaders with a holistic view of their business to drive growth.

AgencyOne transforms the technology experience of agency professionals with:

A 360-view of clients

End-to-end workflows that simplify and automate essential tasks

Centralized, accessible data where users and agency leaders need it

An intuitive, modern user experience and design

Modern cloud infrastructure, powered by Amazon Web Services, delivering superior performance, security and flexibility

Vertafore Chief Product Officer James Thom showed how AgencyOne is coming to life during Vertafore's annual user conference, Accelerate, taking place in New Orleans, April 1−4. In front of a packed live audience, Thom demonstrated the platform's unified view of an insured's activity and data, its streamlined navigation and global search across Vertafore solutions, and its workflows that take users through key processes from start-to-finish, all in a single interface.

AgencyOne is anchored on Vertafore's industry-leading management systems, AMS360® and Sagitta®, and leverages Vertafore's open architecture strategy to create an integrated experience across Vertafore's solutions and technology partners.

"Independent agencies want the feel of an all-in-one experience for their technology, but also value the solutions they've already invested in to power their business," Thom noted. "AgencyOne delivers the best of both worlds, with an integrated user experience that provides faster navigation and greater visibility across an agency's trusted Vertafore solutions."

"Vertafore is privileged to serve more of the independent insurance channel than any other technology provider, and we don't take that for granted," said Amy Zupon, Vertafore's CEO. "We are investing and innovating with AgencyOne to give our agencies more time—time to spend with their clients and time to focus on growing their business."

Accelerate, powered by NetVU

Accelerate is the industry's first and longest running InsurTech conference, bringing together Vertafore users, industry leaders, and technology experts. The event continues through April 4 in New Orleans, Louisiana, with expert-led sessions on industry trends, business best practices and tips and tricks to help users get the most from their Vertafore solutions.

