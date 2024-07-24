With all Eyes on the Olympics, Will We Also See More Younger Athletes Undergoing Hip or Knee Replacement?

Uptick in surgeries for younger patients according to experts, including renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Berger

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world trains its eyes on the upcoming Olympic games, it is important to recognize that all young elite athletes could one day face total hip or total knee replacement. Although we may think of someone of 65 as a typical joint replacement patient, research indicates that hip and knee replacements are quickly becoming more prevalent among younger individuals.

New research shows that the human body may have been pushed to its limit. Authors went back to the start of the 20th century and reviewed physiological structure and function for their article, "Are We Reaching the Limits of Homo sapiens?" The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Physiology, concluded that a plateau has been reached for both sexes. As young athletes show no signs of slowing down, it is possible to conceive that joint repair may step into the breech.

For example, Lindsay Vaughn, the only American woman to win an Olympic downhill gold medal, recently announced she had total knee replacement at the age of 39 after contending with injuries and arthritis. Following years of pain and mobility from arthritis, 1984 gymnastics Olympian Mary Lou Retton opted to have her hip replaced at age 37.

Research presented at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopedics reported that currently 28 percent of hip replacement procedures are performed on men and women under 55.

A study in Clinical Orthopaedics and Related Research revealed that by 2030, the demand for total joint replacement by patients less than 65 will be 52% of primary total hip replacements and 55% to 62% of primary or revision total knee replacements if the trend continues.

"Hip and Knee replacements are no longer for grandmas and grandpas," says Dr. Richard Berger, prominent Rush University Medical Center orthopedic surgeon known for treating elite athletes and weekend warriors alike. "Twenty years ago, we used to tell younger patients to come back in 10 years. Today the average age of my patients is 57. This age group is typically less apprehensive about getting surgeries because they don't want to hobble around or live their life taking anti-inflammatories or pain pills."

Dr. Berger's patients are better off thanks to his minimally invasive technique that eliminates the need to cut muscles, ligaments, or tendons allowing for a faster and more effective recovery and limited scar tissue. With a degree from MIT before attending medical school, Dr. Berger paved the way by pioneering this unique surgery and that's why he treats many younger patients and elite athletes.

Dr. Berger, who has performed more outpatient joint replacements than any orthopedic surgeon in the country, also points out that revision techniques and technologies have improved significantly. A 2023 study by the AAOS confirmed this concluding that of study participants who had hip replacement under age 55, only one percent needed revision surgery due to advancements in the surgical procedures and materials.

Brent Ruch, a former high school and collegiate basketball center and Elmhurst University Athletic Hall of Famer, had his left knee replaced at age 35 after struggling to go up and down stairs and sitting for long periods of time.

"Walking with a limp and living with a consistent aching pain was physically and emotionally difficult. I didn't want to live like that," Ruch admits. "When Dr. Berger told me I'd be playing golf in less than six weeks, and that revision surgery involves replacing the spacer and a much shorter recuperation, I knew knee replacement was my best option."

A two-sport high school athlete and marathoner, Pete Sturm, Chicago, had to stop running after experiencing pain in his groin which he thought was a pulled muscle. He was shocked to find out that at age 35, he had degenerative arthritis and needed a hip replacement.

Both athletes were walking up and down stairs within two hours after surgery and returned to exercise within two months. Ruch is back playing golf and his game has improved. Sturm is running distances and intends to run a half marathon in the future.

"Arthritis keeps you from being active and can destroy every aspect of your life," says Dr. Berger. "No one should have to live with joint pain, especially when there are minimally invasive joint replacement procedures that will bring you joy again."

