With Americans Already Planning Summer Travel, Hotels.com Is Letting You Write Off All Your 2020 Non-Travel This Tax Day

DALLAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax season is officially upon us and while Americans are gearing up to fill out the endless amount of dreaded forms, many are also dreaming of what they will use their tax refunds on. According to a new study conducted by Hotels.com, 85% of Americans are planning to use some of their tax refund to book travel*. This year, you can table the home renovations and wardrobe upgrades because Hotels.com is rewarding you with what you really want and need … an epic return to travel!

Hotels.com is letting you write off all your 2020 non-travel for the chance to get rewarded and go big on travel in 2021

Further, the Hotels.com travel survey found that nearly 7 in 10 Americans are already planning a summer vacation this year. Avoid dipping into your own tax refund and let Hotels.com help foot the bill on your future vacation plans and bookings.

Now through April 15 at 5 p.m. ET, visit hotels.com/writeoff2020 to fill out an itemized non-travel tax form.** Use the form to calculate the number of takeout boxes accumulated, hours lost scrolling on TikTok, WFH video conference calls attended and pounds of sourdough you consumed in 2020 to get rewarded for them. Yes, we're letting you write off all those "only in 2020" purchases for the chance to receive the ultimate write-off payout of $2,741 (the average tax refund last year) to use toward the next trip (or trips) of your dreams.

"For many, 2020 may feel like a lost year of travel," said Jennifer Dohm, Head of PR and Communications, North America. "We know an astounding 96% of Americans have already begun the planning for their post-tax season travels so we're rewarding travelers with the funds to reserve stays now, plus the ability to guarantee their getaway with flexible bookings and free cancellations."

The deadline for filing your real taxes may be pushed to May, but why wait to write off 2020 and your non-travel expenses?! This form is way easier than filing your real taxes and just (if not more, let's be real) as rewarding!

You may be one of the 10 lucky travelers to receive a payout of Hotels.com credit (with no expiration) for your epic return-to-travel getaway once you're ready. For the 61% of Americans who feel comfortable traveling and plan to get back to #HotelLife this year, Hotels.com has your back too, and can help guarantee your vacay with free cancelation on most stays and flexible booking options.

With an epic write-off like this, taxes are anything but boring! For official terms and conditions, see here.

Notes to Editors

* Research was conducted by OnePoll in March 2021. 1,000 respondents across the United States.

** Please note, nothing in this offer constitutes legitimate tax advice and this is intended for promotional purposes only.

About Hotels.com® (or Hotels.com™) Hotels.com is the most rewarding way to book a place to stay. We really love travel and we know you do too. That's why we make it really easy to book with us. With hundreds of thousands of places to stay around the world and 90 local websites in 41 languages, Hotels.com has it all. So, whether you're looking for value in Vegas, treehouses in Thailand or villas with views, it's all just a click away. And with our "Reward-winning" loyalty program you earn free* nights while you sleep…what could be better? Booking just got smarter too. With over 25 million real guest reviews and an app so easy to use that it's been downloaded 70 million times, you can be sure to find the perfect place for you.

*Exclusions apply. Reward night worth average price of previous 10. Taxes/fees payable on each Reward Night redeemed. A $5 fee is charged on each Reward Night redeemed, unless redeemed on the app. See T&Cs https://www.hotels.com/customer_care/terms_conditions.html?pos=HCOM_US&locale=en_US

© 2020 Hotels.com, LP, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Hotels.com and the Hotels.com logo are trademarks of Hotels.com, LP. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners. CST# 2083949-50

SOURCE Hotels.com

Related Links

https://www.hotels.com

