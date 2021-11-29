With an average of 433 euros, Europeans double the average spending on hotel accommodation during Christmas, compared to 2019

MADRID, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If Christmas 2020 was marked by the pandemic and lots of travel restrictions, 2021 is giving us back the freedom to travel for our winter vacations! This year, the average European spending per hotel reservation is up 76.02% compared to 2020 and 105.21% compared to 2021. The average spending amounts to 433 euros, compared to 246 euros in 2020 and 211 euros in 2019, according to data from the online travel agency eBooking. Switzerland is the country with the highest spending on Christmas travel with an average expenditure of €715; followed by the Netherlands with €649, France with €479, Spain with €347, Germany with €329, Italy with €267, and Portugal with €242.

"Surprisingly, last year led us to more "non-weekend" holidays and yet the average spent was lower than this year's one, although higher than the one in 2019. Due to the pandemic, there were lots of travel restrictions and hotels had very low prices to attract customers," evaluates Toni Raurich, eBooking's advisor. He adds that "Christmas is marked by family gatherings and home meetings, but it is also a time when traveling and visiting places with traditions and holiday decorations become the dream of many. Visiting cities like New York with its spectacular Christmas lights or amazing markets in Central Europe has become a regular part of this holiday season. We are usually talking about short trips of 2 to 4 days, which are full of magic".

Europeans book on average 3 days trips; French people would normally choose 4 days trips, whereas Italians, Swiss and Dutch prefer a 2-day getaway. eBooking data also reveals that Spain, Germany, and Portugal citizens stay on average.

Destinations

The same Spanish online travel agency has also highlighted the Top 10 most visited cities at Christmas! These are Paris (France), Madrid (Spain), Strasbourg (France), Istanbul (Turkey), London (UK), New York (USA), Hamburg (Germany), Dubai (UAE), Rome (Italy), and Lisbon (Portugal). In 2020, people would prefer closer cities and the top ten most visited ones were Madrid (Spain), Barcelona (Spain), Marseille (France), Istanbul (Turkey), Roissy-en-France (France), Strasbourg (France), Lion (France), Seville (Spain), Berlin (Germany) and Lisbon (Portugal).

"We seem to be more daring concerning international travels, or even long-haul travel, which is why countries such as the United States and the United Arab Emirates appear on this year's list. However, European cities are still the protagonists of Christmas!" mentions the eBooking's advisor.

For Christmas, hotels are the preferred accommodation (75%), followed by aparthotels (10%), holiday apartments (7%), hostels and hostels (4%), and resorts (4%).

