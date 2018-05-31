With an Increase of 206.9% in BMX Token Value, BitMart Exchange Debuts on NASDAQ MarketSite

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BitMart Exchange, a premier digital asset trading platform with over 400,000 registered users, ran an advertisement in Times Square this week. The ad serves as a testament to BitMart's determination to expand into the U.S. market following registering as a money services business with U.S. regulators earlier this month. BMX, BitMart's own token, has risen ~206.90% in the last month-to-date (May 2018).

BitMart Exchange Debuts on NASDAQ MartetSite Overlooking Times Square BitMart Exchange Debuts on NASDAQ MartetSite Overlooking Times Square

BitMart's ad ran on the NASDAQ Tower in the northwest corner of the bottom of Times Square. The NASDAQ Tower is considered the most visible LED video display in Times Square and is one of the most valuable advertising spaces in the world. It is used to celebrate corporate milestones. Advertising BitMart on the display tower signifies that digital asset trading platforms have entered into the mainstream.

What is BitMart?

BitMart is a premier digital asset trading platform with more than 400,000 users from over 160 countries. They offer crypto-to-crypto trading for coins and utility tokens only. BitMart has a global team with extensive industry experience from all over the world including the United States, Russia, India, Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong. They currently offer 18 trading pairs for BTC, ETH, USDT, XLM, EOS, VEN, MOBI, ABT, KAN and BMX.

BitMart currently implements a 0% trading fee which is rare compared to other exchanges. Their withdrawal fees are also low by industry standards, plus the registration process is quick and takes seconds. Their trading interface is clean and simple and even allows you to easily bid 25%, 50%, 75%, or 100% of any given asset.

What are BitMart's current promotions?

This month, BitMart launched a Millions of Cryptocandy Airdrop. Registered users can claim free BTC, ETH, EOS, and BMX every day by visiting https://www.bitmart.com/candy.html. The airdrop will end June 15th. During this period, BitMart is holding a giveaway on Twitter and instant messaging Apps like Telegram and WhatsApp to promote the event in which participants can receive free BMX tokens.

In an effort to reward users even further, BitMart is also hosting a Vote for Your Coin – Round 2 Campaign to let users vote for their favorite coins to be listed on BitMart Exchange. The winner will be listed without a listing fee. Participants can also vote for free, and have a chance to win free tokens for promoting the coin of their choice on social media.

What is the long-term goal of BitMart?

BitMart's long-term goal is to become a whole-network trading platform providing one stop financial solutions for cryptocurrency trading, as well as small business enterprises.

As Sheldon Xia, Founder & CEO of BitMart, stated recently, "I hope BitMart will become a fast and reliable exchange for users trading digital assets, as well as one that brings more innovation to the industry."

To learn more about BitMart, you can visit their website, Twitter or join their Telegram to keep updated with the latest news.

CONTACT: Shirley Qian, 1-917-449-2008, fangzi.qian@bitmart.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/with-an-increase-of-206-9-in-bmx-token-value-bitmart-exchange-debuts-on-nasdaq-marketsite-300657858.html

SOURCE BitMart

Related Links

https://www.bitmart.com/

