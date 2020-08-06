With Basketball Season Underway, 'The Ed Sullivan Show' YouTube Channel Premieres A 1957 NCAA All-Stars Clip With Wilt Chamberlain And Elgin Baylor Not Seen Since Its Original Broadcast, Plus A Clip Of The Legendary Harlem Globetrotters

Wilt Chamberlain's talents emerged during his freshman year at the University of Kansas. Just two years later, in 1957, and some two decades before the christening of NCAA's March Madness, Chamberlain was named the Most Valuable Player after a narrow defeat against North Carolina's one-point lead in triple overtime! In this rare clip — the first time seen since it aired — Ed Sullivan welcomes the 1957 NCAA All-Stars, and Chamberlain stands tall among them. Chamberlain's famous 100-point game was just five years later, in 1962, when he was an NBA superstar. The clip also includes 1957 NCAA All-Star Elgin Baylor, who went on to become the Number One Draft Pick in 1958, NBA Rookie of the Year in 1959, and dazzled Lakers fans for 14 seasons.

Basketball's stellar showmen, the Harlem Globetrotters played their first game in 1927. By the time they appeared on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1965, this pioneering team had one of its members become the first African American player to sign an NBA contract, embarked on its first international tour, and received an Ambassadors of Goodwill letter from the U.S. State Department.

Live On The Ed Sullivan Show YOUTUBE channel basketball schedule:

STREAM LAUNCH TEAM DESCRIPTION AIRDATE THU 8/6 College Basketball 1957 All-Stars with Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor March 24, 1957 FRI 8/31 Harlem Globetrotters Basketball Routine October 31, 1965

