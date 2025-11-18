WITH BUDGET IMPASSE OVER, BPUE AND LOCAL LEADERS CALL FOR "CRISIS-PROOF" EDUCATION -- ADVOCATES DEMAND LEGISLATIVE ACTION TO ENSURE CHILDREN ARE NEVER HELD HOSTAGE BY POLITICS AGAIN

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Pennsylvania's budget impasse officially resolved, Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE) and L.I.F.E. Male STEAM Academy are calling for urgent legislative action to ensure children are never again placed at risk due to political stalemate. While immediate funding disruptions have ended, the conditions that allowed charter and cyber school students to become collateral damage remain unchanged.



At an Education Freedom Town Hall held at Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church, the Pittsburgh community gathered in force: administrators, teachers, students, parents, local supporters, clergy, and BPUE leadership. Together, they reflected on the instability caused by the funding freeze and committed to building long-term protections for the students who depend on L.I.F.E. Male STEAM Academy and schools like it across the Commonwealth.



"This moment brought our entire community into the same room — educators, families, pastors, and neighbors — all standing for the same cause," said Rev. Dr. Joshua Robertson, Founder of BPUE. "The crisis may be behind us, but the responsibility to ensure it never happens again is just beginning."



L.I.F.E. Male STEAM Academy, founded by Rev. Dr. Darryl T. Canady, has long served as a stabilizing force for young men in underserved communities. While grateful that the immediate threat has passed, Rev. Canady emphasized the need for systemic change.



"We cannot depend on political negotiations to determine our children's future," said Rev. Canady. "Their education must be protected, stable, and insulated from the ups and downs of government processes."



During the event, BPUE announced a $300,000 commitment to support L.I.F.E. Male STEAM Academy as it regains stability after months of uncertainty. The organization also confirmed that its statewide advocacy efforts will continue, pushing for legislation that guarantees uninterrupted funding and prevents schools from becoming leverage in budget disputes.



BPUE is urging state and local legislators to collaborate on long-term solutions that safeguard all charter and cyber school students from future crises. This includes establishing stronger protections within the state's education funding laws to ensure that no district, school, or child can be harmed by delayed budgets or political disagreements.



"This is the beginning of a new chapter — one where we don't just react to crises but work to prevent them," said Rev. Robertson. "We are building a movement committed to making Pennsylvania's education system crisis-proof."



This movement will not stop until every child in Pennsylvania has the opportunity to learn in a stable, well-supported school — district, charter, or cyber — and until funding systems are rebuilt so that no political crisis can ever jeopardize a child's future again." Sign the petition to stand behind BPUE and support all children, Save Our Schools Petition.

About Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE)

Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE) is a Harrisburg-based nonprofit mobilizing pastors, congregations, and community leaders to champion educational freedom and equity. Rooted in faith and civic responsibility, BPUE works to reimagine the church's role in education through advocacy, policy engagement, and the creation of accessible, high-quality learning environments for children and families. BPUE partners with local churches to open full-time learning centers that serve as safe, supportive spaces for academic and personal growth. With learning centers now operating across Pennsylvania and plans to expand nationally, BPUE is building a movement that empowers communities to reclaim education as a pathway to freedom and flourishing. Visit bpue.org to learn more or sign the Save Our Schools Petition

Contact:

Ashley Cherry, Marketing/Communications

Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE)

[email protected]



Video: https://youtu.be/e7-hHpA83tM

SOURCE Black Pastors United for Education (BPUE)