With CAGR of 4.6 %, Eyelash Adhesives Market Size to Reach $2.97 Billion, Globally, by 2031: The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global eyelash adhesives market is observing significant growth owing to rising demand for eyelash extensions. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the eyelash adhesives market comprises a vast array of platforms and services that are expected to register growth in the coming years.

Read full market research report, "Eyelash Adhesives Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Strip Lash Adhesives and Individual Lash Adhesives), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Geography", published by The Insight Partners.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The eyelash adhesives market is expected to reach US$ 2.97 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.08 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Eyelash adhesives are specialized adhesives designed to secure fake eyelashes to the natural lash line. They are available in various colors, including clear, black, and latex-free alternatives. Latex-free adhesives are suited for persons allergic to latex, providing a safer option without losing any functionality. Growing Influence of Social Media: Beauty brands maintain active profiles on social media by regularly posting content, interacting with followers, and building a loyal customer base. Makeup trends often become highly popular on social media, and products associated with these trends, such as eyelash extensions, witness a surge in demand. Detailed video tutorials by beauty experts demonstrate the application of eyelash extensions and glue, educating customers about beauty products, including eyelash extensions and eyelash adhesives. Moreover, social media is a primary platform for launching new products, with brands often creating anticipation among followers. The eyelash extension market players quickly adapt to emerging beauty trends on social media by introducing eyelash adhesives with new formulations to meet its growing demand. Increasing Sales of Beauty Products Through Online Sales Channels: The emergence of e-commerce has transformed the way people shop and purchase beauty products. The upsurging penetration of smartphones and the Internet, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, quick access to emerging technologies, and convenience provided by online retail shopping platforms are among the major factors bolstering the e-commerce industry. According to the US Department of Commerce Retail Indicator Division, e-commerce sales reached US$ 870 billion in the US in 2021, up by 14.2% from 2020. As per the US Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the estimate of retail e-commerce sales in the US for the first quarter of 2024, adjusted for seasonal variation, was US$ 289.2 billion , an increase of 2.1% from the fourth quarter of 2023. With the rise in the e-commerce sector, the sales of beauty products from online platforms are also growing. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the eyelash adhesives market is divided into strip lash adhesives and individual lash adhesives. The strip lash adhesives segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

By distribution channel, the eyelash adhesives market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. The specialty stores segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The eyelash adhesives market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South and Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the eyelash adhesives market are H.B. Fuller Company, Parson Adhesives Inc, Ex-Import Pty Ltd, True Glue, GladGirl Inc, DAEJIN CHEMICAL CO LTD, CharmLash, Gollee Cosmetics Limited, Lost Artistry LTD, Bagya Brands LLP (BOBI), MACY CO LTD, S&G, DeQi Handicraft Processing Co Ltd, Pingdu Sparkling Eyelashes Co Ltd, Qingdao Kiss Me Lash Co Ltd, DancingSwan Beauty (TsingTao) Co Ltd, DancingSwan Beauty (TsingTao) Co Ltd, CLD Creative Lash Design, HUDA BEAUTY, and ESQIDO.

Trending Topics: Increase in online sales and high demand for nontoxic eyelash adhesives, among others.

Global Headlines on Eyelash Adhesives

"US-based Parson Adhesives, Inc., Plans To Expand 200% of Its Business in India "

" "Ex-Import Pty Ltd Released Strong Hold in Response To Lifters Who Needed Stronger Hold On Stubborn/Strong Lashes"

"GladGirl Announced Official Opening of Its First-Ever Retail Store in State Of Texas "

" "Wincanton Group—Supply Chain Partner For UK Business—Has Announced Partnership With Huda Beauty"

Conclusion

The global eyelash adhesives market is driven by several factors such as the rising demand for eyelash extensions and the growing influence of social media. Eyelash extensions offer a convenient way to increase the length and volume of eyelashes. The extensions reduce the need for daily mascara application and eyelash curling. These extensions provide a semi-permanent solution that lasts several weeks. Thus, eyelash extensions are more convenient than daily makeup routines for busy individuals looking to streamline their beauty routines. Beauty influencers from different cultures—particularly in East Asia, where eyelash extensions have been popular for years—have influenced the beauty standards. The demand for beauty products such as eyelash extensions increases during weddings, parties, festivals, and other special occasions.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors/ suppliers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

