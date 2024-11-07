With CAGR of 8.6%, Poultry Vaccine Market Size to Reach $4.1 Billion By 2031 | The Insight Partners

The North America poultry vaccines market was valued at US$ 702.04 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,327.26 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2031.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global poultry vaccine market is observing significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of poultry diseases. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the poultry vaccine market comprises a vast array of products used for the prevention of poultry diseases that are expected to register growth in the coming years.

Read full market research report, "Poultry Vaccines Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Broiler and Layer), Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, and Recombinant Vaccines), Dosage Form (Liquid Vaccines, Freeze-Dried Vaccines, and Dust/Powder Form Vaccines), Disease [Avian Influenza, Avian Salmonellosis, Marek's Disease, Infectious Bronchitis, Infectious Bursal Disease (IBD), Newcastle Disease, and Others", published by The Insight Partners.

Regional analysis –

The Europe poultry vaccines market was valued at US$ 321.82 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 635.01 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2031.

The Asia Pacific poultry vaccines market was valued at US$ 752.66 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,514.33 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2031.

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The poultry vaccine market is expected to reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2031 from US$ 2.14 billion in 2023; it is expected to record at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. A poultry vaccine is a biological preparation designed to provide immunity against specific infectious diseases in birds, particularly in commercial poultry such as chickens, turkeys, and ducks. These vaccines can be live attenuated, inactivated, or subunit formulations, targeting diseases such as avian influenza, Newcastle disease, and Marek's disease. Rising Prevalence of Poultry Diseases: Poultry farming includes producing different types of animal proteins through eggs and meat. With rising poultry production, there are high chances of susceptibility to several zoonotic diseases such as "Fowl disease" that might result in huge economic losses, particularly in developing countries. For example, chickens are more prone to bacterial, viral, parasitic, and fungal infections. These viral outbreaks can cause Newcastle Disease, Avian Influenza, Infectious Bursal Disease, and other diseases in poultry animals. Poultry diseases are a major cause of death of chicks and also lead to reduced livestock productivity of chickens. Farmers are facing huge economic losses worldwide as they spread zoonotic diseases, posing a serious health risk to mammals. For example, poultry coccidiosis is one of the most common diseases across the globe; it leads to huge losses associated with mortality, reduced body weight, and extra expenses related to preventive and therapeutic control. Therefore, the rising prevalence of poultry diseases resulting in huge economic losses boosts the demand for poultry vaccinations, which drives the market. Government Support for Mass Vaccination Drives and Innovative Schemes: Governments of various countries across the globe are supportive of poultry vaccination due to the rising global burden of disease (GBD). The support involves the launching of mass vaccination schemes and several vaccination programs at vaccination centers or through door-step immunization services. A few of such initiatives are mentioned below: In December 2022 , the Government of India announced the launching of schemes such as the "Livestock Health & Disease Control Scheme" to improve the animal health sector by implementing prophylactic vaccination programs against several diseases. This scheme is Central and State-driven and funded with a sharing pattern of 60:40. Also, the scheme covers "research & innovation, publicity & awareness, training & allied activities" that are 100% Government-funded.

, the Government of announced the launching of schemes such as the "Livestock Health & Disease Control Scheme" to improve the animal health sector by implementing prophylactic vaccination programs against several diseases. This scheme is Central and State-driven and funded with a sharing pattern of 60:40. Also, the scheme covers "research & innovation, publicity & awareness, training & allied activities" that are 100% Government-funded. In April 2023 , the government of France announced passing a tender for ordering 80 million doses of avian influenza vaccines as the country was preparing for a mass vaccination program. The "ANES" Ministry in France was the first country in the European Union (EU) to start such a mass vaccination scheme. For conducting such a mass vaccination drive, France mandated two companies, France's Ceva Animal Health and Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim, to develop avian influenza vaccines. Both vaccines by these companies effectively protect birds against the virus. Geographical Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and APAC. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the poultry vaccine market segment is bifurcated into broiler and layer. The broiler segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

In terms of technology, the poultry vaccine market is segmented into live attenuated vaccine, inactivated vaccine, and recombinant vaccine. The live attenuated vaccines segment dominated the market in 2023.

By dosage form, the poultry vaccine market is segmented into liquid vaccines, freeze dried vaccines, and dust/powder form vaccines. The liquid vaccines segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

Based on disease, the poultry vaccine market is categorized into avian influenza, avian salmonellosis, Marek's disease, infectious bronchitis, infectious bursal disease (IBD), Newcastle disease, and others. The avian influenza segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of route of administration, the poultry vaccine market is segmented into drinking water, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and others. The drinking water (d/w) segment dominated the market in 2023.

By end user, the poultry vaccine market is segmented into poultry farms, veterinary hospitals, and poultry vaccination centers & clinics. The poultry farms segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

The poultry vaccine market is segmented into five major regions: North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East & Africa , and South & Central America .

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the poultry vaccine market include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Zoetis Inc, BIOVAC, Phibro Animal Health, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Venkys India Ltd, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Merck KgaA, and Ceva.

Trending Topics: Avian influenza, avian vaccines, biosecurity and vaccination, Avain drugs, poultry drugs, and poultry health products, among others.

Global Headlines on Poultry Vaccine

"Boehringer Ingelheim launches VAXXITEK HVT+IBD+ND—A Vaccine That Protects Poultry From Three Diseases"

"Zoetis launches CircoMax in Europe—The New PCV2 Vaccine With Two Genotypes"

"MSD Animal Health (known as Merck Animal Health in USA and Canada ) Announced The Introduction of Innovax-Nd-Sb (Or Innovax-Nd) in India "

Conclusion

The poultry vaccine market is growing significantly owing to a rise in global demand for poultry products continues to rise with increasing concerns about animal health and food safety. With the increasing threat of avian diseases, vaccination remains the main strategy for ensuring flock health and minimizing economic losses in the poultry industry. Moreover, the increasing adoption of various biosecurity measures and the increasing awareness about the importance of vaccination among poultry farmers are driving the market. Regulatory support and advancements in cold chain logistics also facilitate the distribution of poultry vaccines, ensuring they remain effective from production to administration. Furthermore, the emergence of decentralized vaccination strategies and the focus on sustainable farming practices are expected to create growth opportunities for the poultry vaccine market during the forecast period.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including poultry vaccine providers, contract research organizations, drug manufacturers, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

SOURCE The Insight Partners