With Cancellations and Private Camping, It's Not Too Late to Camp in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Labor Day just weeks away and campers reporting five times more difficulty finding an available campsite to book, one might assume that without a reservation, summer camping season is over. Thanks to new features from The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, that is not the case.

The Dyrt Alerts continually scan for cancellations, which occur frequently, and send a text message when a site opens up. The feature, which launched earlier this summer, has been incredibly successful at helping campers obtain reservations. In fact, 57 percent of scans to date have resulted in an alert. Since The Dyrt PRO members get two reusable scans with their $36 per year membership, the odds of being able to book a sold-out campground are quite good.

"It's the height of camping season and many campgrounds are currently booked solid, but that certainly doesn't mean they'll stay that way," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "Seeing that more than half of The Dyrt Alerts result in a cancellation notification proves that 'sold out' campgrounds are more accessible than they seem."

Private landowners have recognized a business opportunity in the demand for camping, with more than a third of private camping properties adding additional campsites in 2022, according to The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report . While many are nearly full for the summer, an astonishing 89 percent of Instant Book properties on The Dyrt — where campers can instantly make a confirmed reservation — currently have at least one night open prior to Labor Day.

Dispersed camping, or free camping on public lands, is another option for last-minute camping. The Dyrt recently launched a collection of 5,000 car-accessible free camping locations as another feature in its PRO membership, which also includes advanced maps, discounts on camping and more. The Dyrt's free camping collection includes detailed permitting and reservation info (if any are required).

"Demand is high, but there are always places to camp," Long continues. "Finding ways to help campers have life-changing experiences in the outdoors despite the increased popularity of camping has been a huge focus for our team over the past few years. We're also partnering with new landowners daily to add booking capacity on The Dyrt and provide a new revenue stream to the host."

