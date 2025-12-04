With Capital Surging and Deals Advancing, Thumzup Positions Itself at the Center of the Digital-Economy Buildout

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the more notable pivots among emerging technology companies this year, Thumzup Media Corporation (Nasdaq: TZUP), is rapidly reshaping itself into a diversified operator anchored in digital-asset infrastructure, data-center capacity, and next-generation computation, far beyond its origins as a social advertising startup.

The company's transformation is underpinned by a sharp improvement in its financial footing. Thumzup raised $50 million in an August 2025 public offering, bringing its total assets to $52 million. The infusion gives Thumzup something it has not had before: the scale and capital resources necessary to pursue acquisitions, infrastructure buildouts, and minority investments across a wide array of high-growth technology verticals.

A major component of Thumzup's expansion strategy is its pending acquisition of Dogehash Technologies, an industrial-scale mining and blockchain-infrastructure operator. An independent fairness opinion evaluating the transaction found that Dogehash's April - June 2025 performance translated to approximately $2.86 million in annualized EBITDA, an indication that the asset is already operating with meaningful efficiency.

Operational expansion at Dogehash appears to be accelerating as well. The company recently purchased and received 2,500 additional ASIC miners, bringing its active fleet to 3,100 units. Management expects that number to surpass 4,000 miners by the end of 2025, a scale that could significantly increase hash rate, revenue capacity, and the asset-backed earnings profile that institutional investors increasingly scrutinize in digital-infrastructure businesses.

Taken together, Thumzup's fortified balance sheet, the Dogehash transaction, and the early profitability of its mining and data-center operations suggest a company positioning itself for a materially expanded role in the digital economy. The strategy signals a shift toward businesses capable of generating consistent cash flow, compute infrastructure, blockchain validation, and high-efficiency digital-asset operations, while retaining optionality to participate in emerging technologies shaping the next decade.

"With the resources to act boldly, the strategy to execute effectively, and the potential opportunities to scale meaningfully, we are optimistic about our trajectory," the company stated in a shareholder letter published on November 20, 2025.

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation is a diversified technology-driven enterprise transitioning from its roots in social media marketing to high-growth sectors including digital-asset infrastructure, data-center operations, quantum-computing-adjacent technologies, real-world-asset tokenization, and artificial intelligence. Thumzup is pursuing selective investments, partnerships, and acquisitions to drive innovation and value creation.

