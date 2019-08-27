With Clarity Ranks No. 18 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 9,179 Percent

"It's amazing that our success is based on the thousands of happy stories of customers across the country."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

With Clarity, the fastest growing engagement ring company in the USA, was ranked #18 on the INC 5000 list. With Clarity also ranked as the #4 Top Consumer Products & Services company, #4 Top New York City company and #3 Top NY company.

Committed to delivering a modern engagement ring shopping experience that resonates with today's shoppers and speaks to Millennial and Gen Z consumers' need for convenience, expertise and value, With Clarity allows prospective customers to browse expertly crafted rings online, create their perfect design and then try their favorites in a fun, transparent, and convenient way. Without the middleman, Shah adds, shoppers avoid price markups.

Over 90% of customers research engagement rings online, yet only 14% purchase rings online. With Clarity simplifies the process of finding the right ring with Home Preview that allows customers to sample two fully customized rings that look, and sparkle just like a real diamond ring, without the obligation to purchase. Over 65% of women are actively involved in the purchase of the diamond engagement ring, the Home Preview enables customers to shop comfortably at home together.

With Clarity uses 3D printing technology and high-quality 5A diamond simulants that look and sparkle just like real diamonds to replicate any ring that a customer designs and provide a chance to try on and carefully examine the desired ring. Laser set and made with proprietary metal alloy, the replica rings have the exact look, feel, weight and texture of a real diamond engagement ring.

"With Clarity optimizes for the best combination of online and offline shopping" according to CEO Anubh Shah.

At WithClarity.com, customers may select from hundreds of customizable ring styles and options along with over 200,000 conflict-free diamonds that are certified by the GIA, the nation's top grading laboratory, and selected from trusted suppliers who adhere to the highest ethical standards. All rings are then 3D printed and then crafted in house to ensure that every angle and millimeter is perfect. Customization options are limitless for the customer, and in store markups upwards of 30% are cut our

Shah added: "We've grown 900% in the last year alone, and are looking to continue with our fast paced growth and commitment to offering the best of everything to our customers."

More about With Clarity:

With Clarity is the fastest growing engagement ring company in the U.S., with revenue that has increased tenfold in the past year alone. It is the only direct-to-consumer engagement ring company that bridges decades of diamond-cutting mastery and expertise with the modern conveniences of online shopping. Cofounded by husband and wife team, Anubh Shah (age 31) and Slisha Kankariya (age 30), the two created the company out of a desire to modernize the engagement ring buying process for today's consumers. With Clarity is privately held, venture-backed and based in New York City. To learn more about With Clarity, visit www.WithClarity.com, or check out the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

