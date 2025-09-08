WITH CLASSES NOW IN SESSION, PIER GROUP ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF DELTA AI, DELIVERING NEXT-GEN AI POWER TO R1 & R2 UNIVERSITIES

Funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and supported by Illinois Computers, Delta AI delivers exemplary AI performance—meeting the explosive demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) research in academia. The system was built specifically to support R1 and R2 universities, empowering researchers to conduct large-scale AI studies at unprecedented speed and scale.

Why It Matters

NVIDIA-powered: Built with GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips, doubling GPU power and tripling scientific workload speeds. The chips, the most powerful made by NVIDIA, are designed specifically for AI workloads.

Fast deployment: From hardware delivery in June 2023 to NSF approval by October 2024 .

to NSF approval by . High impact: Accelerating research in healthcare, agriculture, disaster response, and real-time translation.

4.5 petabytes of flash storage integrated with Delta.

National access: Now available to more institutions via the NAIRR (National AI Research Resource) initiative.

Meeting the Growing Demand for AI Innovation

Originally launched in 2022, the Delta supercomputer quickly became a national research magnet, operating at 40% over capacity due to a surge in AI-related projects. Delta AI was created in direct response to this demand.

"Delta AI represents an exciting leap forward for our research community," said Brett Bode, assistant director at NCSA. "It opens the door for even more ambitious AI and ML projects, empowering thousands of researchers nationwide to apply advanced computing to massive datasets—faster and more collaboratively than ever before."

Real-World Applications Already Underway

Delta AI is already accelerating breakthroughs across disciplines:

Healthcare: High-resolution imaging is processed in minutes, improving early detection of conditions like lung cancer.

Agriculture: AI-enhanced satellite data helps farmers boost yields, conserve water, and improve sustainability.

Agriculture: AI-enhanced satellite data helps farmers boost yields, conserve water, and improve sustainability. Public Safety: Emergency agencies use AI modeling for faster flood response and disaster planning.

Community Services: NLP tools provide real-time translation during emergencies, improving access for non-English speakers.

Expanding Access Nationwide

Through the NAIRR initiative, Delta AI is accessible to a growing network of academic and scientific institutions, enabling broader innovation in medicine, social sciences, climate modeling, and more.

"Delta AI represents the future of AI research infrastructure," said Chad Williams, president of PIER Group. "We're proud to partner with NCSA, the University of Illinois, and our OEM collaborators to empower the scientists and institutions shaping tomorrow's breakthroughs."

Researchers can explore the full case study and learn more about achieving technology leadership at www.piergroup.com .

About PIER Group

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, PIER Group is a leading provider of IT and cybersecurity solutions for higher education and research institutions. From securing campus networks to deploying cutting-edge supercomputing infrastructure, PIER Group works with R1 and R2 universities across the U.S.—including Indiana University, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Maryland. The company's expertise includes robust security integrations like Aruba ClearPass and support for national research networks such as The Quilt. Learn more at piergroup.com .

SOURCE PIER Group