With Clients and Employees at the Center, New CRB Office Is Designed to Support Rapidly Growing Life Sciences Industry in Orange County

Area's life sciences hub relies on CRB's industry-leading project delivery solutions to drive development, commercialization of life-saving therapies

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CRB, a leading global provider of engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, has moved its Orange County, California, office to a larger location in Irvine. With modern amenities, open collaboration spaces and abundant natural light, the renovated location will accommodate a growing CRB workforce and provide an inviting, spacious base to serve clients.

CRB's new Orange County, California, office includes plentiful collaboration space leading to an outdoor area that can host client or employee gatherings. CRB employees collaborate in the company's newly relocated Orange County, California, office.

From its Orange County operations, a diverse group of more than 30 CRB employees serves a broad range of biopharma manufacturing clients, ranging from start-ups to established and entrenched companies that are fueling the region's rise as a life sciences hub.

Nearly 100 projects are supported by CRB from the Orange County office, and local company leaders are poised to maintain the office's momentum by capturing a greater share of the region's estimated $400 million addressable market.

Located just off the bustling Market Place Center in the Jamboree area of Irvine, the new 10,000-square-foot office gives employees ample work, conference and collaboration space. Perimeter windows fill the office with natural light, while a unique teaming-centered connector called The Grove links indoor training and break areas to a roll-up door and outdoor patio space for client gatherings and employee events.

"We've created a space where our employees want to work, where their perspectives are respected, and their contributions valued," said Matt Khair, CRB's Vice President for the Western Region. "It's also a great space to welcome and serve clients and sends a clear message about our long-term investments in continuing to provide world-class project delivery from Orange County."

CRB's new Orange County office is located at 200 Commerce, Suite 150, in Irvine, California.

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction, and consulting solutions to the food and beverage and life sciences industries. Led by its innovative ONEsolution™ service, CRB provides successful integrated project delivery for clients demanding high-quality solutions, on time and within budget. The company's nearly 1,800 employees provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for their clients, people, and communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity, and execution.

