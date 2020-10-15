With cooler temperatures on the way, TN Fireplace & Chimney recommends early fall maintenance

"We're all looking forward to using our fireplaces this year during the first cold snap," said Josh Cate, owner of TN Fireplace & Chimney. "Whether you are planning to start up the fireplace for warmth or for comfort, plans can be ruined by a fireplace that fills your home with smoke because of a clogged chimney or broken flue. These common problems are often easily fixed if found before a fire is started."

There are many ways a fireplace or fireplace stove can malfunction, and if a homeowner isn't careful about maintaining it, a family get-together or a cozy evening at home can turn into a messy and expensive clean-up activity.

Here's five ways to help prepare your fireplace for a safe and comfortable winter:

Use dampers to keep cold air out: Keeping cold air out is one of the top ways to keep home heating efficient. It is important to close the damper when the chimney is not in use. The top damper reduces the amount of air that enters the house. Using both dampers effectively will help reduce the cost of heating your home. Consider purchasing a fireplace insert: Another way to help improve fireplace efficiency is to install a fireplace insert. These are typically constructed with heavy steel and cast iron. Using this will allow the heat from the burning wood to be trapped and radiate through the home. Regularly maintain your fireplace: Keeping your fireplace clean of ash buildup and removing anything that could be a fire hazard near the fireplace can reduce the risk of a fire. Knowing the fireplace system is reliable can give homeowners peace of mind. Store wood properly: Preparing for next year? When you buy firewood, consider storing it for use the next year. This ensures the wood is properly dried. Store the stacked firewood off the ground and keep it covered on top. Leave the side open for air to circulate. Consider a professional tune-up: When maintained correctly, a fireplace or stove can give years of hassle-free warmth and coziness. With a professional inspection, there are no worries about whether your fireplace is performing at its best or not. Fireplace fires do happen, but with proper and professional checkups, homeowners can reduce the possibility.

"I can't stress enough the importance of early fireplace and stove maintenance," Cate said. "Animals can make nests or pass away in chimneys during the summer, posing a real risk when starting that first fire. Spending time proactively prepping your fireplace in early fall makes sure you have a safe and comfortable fireplace to enjoy all season long."

For more information about TN Fireplace & Chimney or to schedule an appointment for inspection or cleaning, visit https://tnchimney.com.

About TN Fireplace & Chimney

TN Fireplace & Chimney, the leading chimney care company in East Tennessee and one of the fastest-growing chimney companies in the country, was founded in 2008 by Josh Cate to deliver industry-leading service based on technology, training and a full line of fireplace and chimney maintenance, repair, installation, cleaning and remodeling options. As a Tennessee-licensed contractor and a proud supporter of Tennessee athletics, TN Fireplace & Chimney deploys a team of highly trained technicians and advanced technology to provide the highest level of customer service throughout Knox, Anderson, Claiborne, Campbell, Morgan, Blount, Loudon, Sevier and Jefferson counties. For more information, visit https://tnchimney.com/.

