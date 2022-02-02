With Dr. Doug's Balms, a Little Goes a Long Way

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's easy to get addicted to skincare products — especially when it comes to dry skin and chapped lips. It's common for people to pull out a chapstick or a hand cream countless times throughout the day. This leads to overuse of the product and an unnecessary need to buy replacements.

Dr. Doug's Balms founder "Dr. Doug" Strobel was aware of this trend when he developed his own line of skincare products. Rather than embracing the reckless use of moisturizing and hydrating skincare solutions, he bucked the trend by creating his "miracle balm" (and other similar formulas) with an eye toward optimized, long-lasting results — and thus limited need for application.

"With each balm that I create, the goal is simple: make something that actually works," explains the entrepreneur. Strobel adds that "A lot of chapsticks become addictive. Not so with my products. If you don't need to reapply them constantly because they're working, then I consider myself to have succeeded. Use in moderation, that's my motto."

Along with the frequency of application, quantity is also important to Strobel. "If you need to put on a lot of a product, it isn't going to last very long," he says, adding that "For Dr. Doug's, a little always goes a long way. It's amazing how far a little will go."

This concept of using a product in moderation and still getting high-quality results is why Dr. Doug's Balms has seen such meteoric growth since it was launched half a decade ago. In fact, the original formula's "miracle balm" moniker isn't even a random name or clever sales gimmick. It's a title given by actual end users of the product.

Dr. Doug's original inspiration for the topical was an attempt to bring together all of the skincare products that his athletic friends brought to various competitions. As a neurologist, Strobel was comfortable with the concept of bringing together basic, organic, all-natural ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils to help the skin.

The result of his experiment was a formula that his friends tried and then quickly dubbed his "miracle balm." The product — and its many variations that soon followed — is non-toxic, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and paraben-free.

All of these benefits and features focus on one thing: the happiness of the end user. "We don't just make balms," Strobel smilingly declares, "We make people happy. We're in the happiness business. And if you're not happy, we'll refund your money and you can find another product."

This pursuit of happiness lies at the heart of Dr. Doug's Balms. From minimal use to maximum effectiveness, from ethics to efficacy, each Dr. Doug's product is designed to achieve genuine results for people's real-world skincare problems.

About Dr. Doug's Balms: "Dr. Doug" Strobel and Natalie Gardner co-founded Dr. Doug's Balms in Carmel, Indiana in 2016 after finding smashing success with their original "Miracle Balm" solution. The brand's growing line of skincare products continues to wow customers as it faithfully delivers on its promise to "protect, heal, and restore." Learn more about the company's growing collection of skincare products at drdougsbalms.com .

