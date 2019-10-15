With Driven2Pwn, Crowdfense Introduces Innovative Best Practices in the Zero-day Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowdfense has worked closely with Hack in the Box (HITB) to design and launch the first edition of Driven2Pwn, a bug bounty challenge which is part of the the 2019 HITB+CyberWeek conference in Abu Dhabi. Driven2Pwn, occurring from Oct 15 to 17, includes several major vendors who are attending as observers. This inaugural event represents an important step forward in the industry by bringing together offensive and defensive security researchers under one single programmatic challenge with common rules.

"Driven2pwn is an important step in our efforts to normalize and streamline the zero day procurement process for Government customers," said Andrea Zapparoli Manzoni, Director of Crowdfense. "We are glad to see that major vendor companies who have long shied away from the offensive zero day market are joining the event. The truth is that the market exists, is growing exponentially, is under regulated and needs better standards, practices and protocols. The whole vulnerability research community needs to gather and discuss these issues openly, with a fresh approach and without prejudices. This new event is an important step forward."

"The main aim of Driven2Pwn is to create a single destination for the best bug bounty hunters to gather, to move the industry's focus away from single exploits to instead focus on classes of bugs while at the same time benefiting the larger security research community by open sourcing key findings, code and methods," said Dhillon Kannabhiran, HITB's Founder and CEO.

Crowdfense's approach to the Driven2Pwn bug bounty event is highly innovative. When exclusively buying an exploit at the event, they will introduce a "conditional disclosure" clause in their contract, which allows both the researcher and the company to disclose the bug to the relevant vendor after a certain period, either publicly or privately. This is a continuation of Crowdfense's efforts in the space, aimed at establishing new standards in researching, testing and trading active cyber-defense capabilities, where both Researchers and Customers can benefit from higher levels of professionalism, transparency and trust.

About Crowdfense

Crowdfense is a Vulnerability Research Hub based in the UAE that evaluates, tests and improves state-of-the-art zero day cyber capabilities from the most talented Researchers in the world and offers them to a carefully selected group of global institutional Customers.

( www.crowdfense.com )

About Hack In The Box

Hack In The Box (HITB) is a series of network security and hacking related conferences held annually around the world. HITB conferences offer cutting-edge hardcore technical talks delivered by some of the most respected names in the computer security industry. HITB+CyberWeek will bring together the world's top thinkers and cyber security experts to share their latest knowledge, ideas and techniques among security professionals and students for a week long gathering together in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

