With Dynamic Sound and Comfortable Voice Calls the EarFun Free 2 are TWS Earbuds for Everyone

A major upgrade featured in the EarFun Free 2 is the adoption of Qualcomm®'s aptX™ audio technology. With aptX™, AAC, and SBC codecs, we see a significant improvement in wireless audio quality. The codecs bring a much more terrific refinement to the audio and streaming experience, and widen compatibility with a range of source devices. A welcomed addition given the growing implementation of aptX™ on smartphones and wireless adapters. This is a reaffirming example of where EarFun puts constant effort and helps it maintain an edge over the segment, by staying true to the bottom-line: sound. On the Free 2, you'll find dual 6mm Dynamic Composite drivers delivering an eye-opening sound that gives instant impressions of finer tuning and engineering. The TWS earbuds offer an immersive, dynamic sound that offers genres their colors and voices a desired fullness when streaming a series.

Latest Qualcomm® SoC and Wireless Charging

These new TWS earbuds receive an upgraded Bluetooth 5.2 thanks to the onboard Qualcomm® QCC3040 SoC. This SoC architecture improves upon the wireless signal transmission and connection between devices while lowering the Free 2's power consumption. With the proliferation of mobile gaming and wireless streaming experiences, this has become a must-have feature at home and on the go. Syncing visuals at a rate that eliminates lag allows the Free 2 to showcase its immersive audio capabilities and enhances the overall entertainment experience. Achieving an ultra-low 60ms rate with the Free 2's Low Latency Mode is well below the standard 100ms rate most earbuds offer. With a single touch using the intuitive touch controls, you can instantly toggle this mode when playing FPS games or streaming dialogue-heavy cinematic films or series.



And because of this reduction of power, you will get 7 hours on a single charge. The included USB-C rechargeable carrying case offers 23 hours more, for a total of companion-worthy 30 hours of total playback. A quick 10-minute charge can deliver 2 hours of playtime. If you aren't near a USB-C cable you're in luck. The included carrying case is wireless charging compatible.

cVc™ 8.0 Noise Cancellation Technology

EarFun has prided itself on its call quality. The Free 2 features the latest cVc™ 8.0 noise cancellation technology and achieves a superior 80% voice enhancement and 80% background noise suppression rate. With more and more people permanently transitioning to work from home, this feature helps tame excessive ambient noises, making it suitable for professional use. Your voice will be 3x easier to be heard.

Award-winning SweatShield™ Technology and IPX7 Waterproof

In step with previous models, these new TWS earbuds receive the unique, proprietary SweatShield™ Technology by yours truly. The award-winning patented waterproofing is an additional layer on top of the robust IPX7 waterproof certification. Engineers at EarFun hermetically sealed the speaker housing serving as an extra barrier of security that keeps the elements outside, where they belong.

Intuitive Controls for Everything

On the outside, the intuitive touch controls give you access to the Free 2's many features. You can activate your respective Voice Assistant or toggle the Low Latency Mode when needing to sync visuals. The EarFun Free 2 also offers a Single or Paired mode, giving the user some flexibility. Either earbud can be used independently, or the two earbuds can be paired again for stereo sound. But the best addition is volume controls, preventing the need to reach for your smartphone or device to adjust sound levels.

Pricing and availability

EarFun Free 2 available for sale globally at myearfun.com and Amazon now, MSRP $49.99.

