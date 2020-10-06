With EXPO TO-GO, Gluten-Free New England Has It in the Bag

SIMSBURY, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluten-Free New England, LLC goes nationwide with their first EXPO TO-GO on Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10am-3pm at Rentschler Field in East Hartford. Thousands of reusable bags filled with gluten-free samples, coupons, and information are now available for pre-purchase, for shipping across the continental US, or curbside pick-up on the day of the event. Gluten-Free New England operates www.wickedglutenfree.com, and is the region's leading resource for healthy gluten-free living.

Gluten-Free New England

With large-scale events on hold for the foreseeable future, owner and Connecticut resident Abby Helman Kelly created the Expo To-Go to continue connecting gluten and allergen-free brands across the country with a fast-growing audience. "My mission is to keep putting new products and information into the hands of the people who really want and need them, and I didn't want it to be another virtual experience. Zoom fatigue is real."

The bags will contain mostly gluten-free samples, provided by local and national brands, including pasta, snacks, cookies, and more. Valuable coupons for products and services will also be included, along with educational information from celiac support organizations. "What's most exciting about this expo-in-a-bag," Kelly says, "Is that anyone who couldn't make it to an expo before, for any reason, anywhere in the continental US, can now have it delivered to their door. That's a pretty big deal for both gluten-free and celiac consumers, as well as the businesses that are working so hard to accommodate them."

Bags must be pre-purchased at www.wickedglutenfree.com.

Gluten-Free New England's website offers a dining directory, reviews, city guides, news, and more. Kelly launched the business in 2016 to provide a comprehensive resource for the region's fast-growing gluten-free community and vibrant dining scene. Additional Expo To-Go dates will be announced soon.

