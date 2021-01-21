With Five New Outcomes Assessments, KipuEMR Now Includes an Expansive Library of Standardized Tools for Measuring Patient Progress in Behavioral Health Treatment

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-based KipuHealth, maker of the highly successful KipuEMR, an Electronic Medical Records system specifically designed for Substance Use Disorder (SUD) and Behavioral Health treatment communities, now includes a robust outcomes measurement system, powered by business intelligence, utilizing evidence-based assessment tools to measure the appropriateness of specific treatment modalities and programs. Outcomes assessment is a collaborative process of inquiry regarding patient improvement, followed by analysis, reflection, and action. The goal of outcomes assessment is to improve patient progress and improve treatment outcomes.

Tracking and documenting evidence-based outcomes through the use of a standardized tool or instrument is required per The Joint Commission standard CTS 03.01.09 and recommended by the Kennedy Forum, the VA Health System, the U.S. Army, CMS and insurance payors. This process is not diagnostic (i.e., it cannot establish whether a disorder actually exists); but rather, it identifies the presence of symptoms which may indicate the presence of a disorder. Thus, screening helps to identify individuals with symptoms that may require further investigation and treatment.

KipuEMR electronically administers, scores, documents and reports all results directly in the patient chart and delivers Individual and aggregate analytics via visually intuitive business intelligence dashboards. Data-driven care improves outcomes. Kipu has recently added the following new instruments to its free lineup, for use in the KipuEMR.

DES-II Dissociative Experiences Scale – II: Measures a variety of types of dissociation, including both problematic dissociative experiences, and normal dissociative experiences. The DES-II has been prevalently used as a screening tool in patients suffering from psychotic disorders or schizophrenia.

PCL-5 PTSD Checklist: Measures distorted cognitions about the cause or consequences of the traumatic event(s) that lead the individual to blame himself/herself or others.

LDQ Leeds Dependence Questionnaire: A 10-item self-completion questionnaire designed to measure the severity of dependence on any drug including alcohol. Derived from a psychological understanding of the nature of dependence and is suitable for measuring dependence during periods of substance use or abstinence. The LDQ is an indicator of how addicted a person is and, therefore, how difficult it will be to achieve a positive outcome.

URICA University of Rhode Island Change Assessment Scale: A 32-item self-report measure that includes 4 subscales measuring the stages of change: Precontemplation, Contemplation, Action, and Maintenance.

FIAT-Q-SF Interpersonal Relationships: Provides client assessment questions regarding interpersonal relationships. Designed to be used with Interpersonal Behavior Therapy, Functional Analytic Psychotherapy, or any intervention with an interpersonal focus.

These assessments add to the growing library of outcome measurement tools available for use within the KipuEMR, which includes: BAM-R and BAM-IOP The Brief Addiction Monitor, GAD-7 General Anxiety Disorder Assessment, PHQ-9 Personal Health and Depression, AED V4 Eating Disorder Assessment and RAS Recovery Assessment Scale. The KipuEMR also includes the CEST Series of Assessments from Texas Christian University: TCU Treatment Needs and Motivation (TCU MOTForm), TCU Psychological Functioning (TCU PSYForm), TCU Social Functioning (TCU SOCForm) and TCU Treatment Engagement (TCU ENGForm). Add links to assessments

About KipuHealth

KipuHealth is the leading enterprise software provider serving the substance use, mental health, and eating disorder communities with its suite of cloud-based products. The KipuEMR, a fully configurable electronic health record and integrated billing platform designed for — and within — the treatment community, is the largest and most widely implemented EMR solution for treatment, used daily by more than 80,000 users at more than 1,800 facilities worldwide. The KipuCRM is a companion platform that manages the entire patient life cycle from the very first call through admission, integrating call center, referral, and marketing campaign management. To read the latest news on Kipu, please visit https://www.kipu.health/kipu-news/ and connect with us on: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn | Read our CEO Blog

Press Inquiries:

Nestor Suarez

[email protected]

SOURCE KipuHealth

Related Links

https://kipu.health

