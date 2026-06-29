With Full Team Certification, North River Home Care Sets the Standard for Dementia Care Across the South Shore and MetroWest

Families facing dementia find expert guidance from their very first call. All client-facing office team members are now certified as a Dementia Care Partner through the National Institute for Dementia Education.

NORWELL, Mass., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North River Home Care, a family-owned provider of non- medical in-home care, announced that every client-facing member of its office team, including all Care Advisors, Care Coordinators, and Intake Specialists, have earned a Certified Dementia Care Partner certification through the National Institute for Dementia Education (NIDE). The achievement places North River among a small number of South Shore and Metrowest home care agencies where families receive specialized dementia guidance from the very first conversation.

"When a family calls us about a loved one with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia, the person who answers already understands the disease, not only as a diagnosis but as a lived experience," said Heather Kenney, Founder of North River Home Care. "Having every Care Advisor and Coordinator become a Certified Dementia Care Partner means that from the very first phone call, families are speaking with someone who truly understands what they are facing."

What does a fully certified office mean for families?

Expert-led feedback. Care Advisors recognize the signs of dementia early, can recommend an appropriate level of support, and identify safety concerns before a caregiver is ever assigned.





Care Advisors recognize the signs of dementia early, can recommend an appropriate level of support, and identify safety concerns before a caregiver is ever assigned. Informed, compassionate caregiver matching. Coordinators understand symptoms such as sundowning, wandering, mood fluctuations, and communication challenges that can arise with dementia, which leads to more compatible caregiver pairings.





Coordinators understand symptoms such as sundowning, wandering, mood fluctuations, and communication challenges that can arise with dementia, which leads to more compatible caregiver pairings. Ongoing family support. Families speak with someone who can explain behavioral changes, share helpful resources, and coordinate dementia care with other providers like VNAs, Assisted Living Facilities, and hospice services.

Research from the National Institute on Aging shows why this depth of training matters. When care providers are specifically trained in dementia, they are more helpful and knowledgeable with families around safety, communication, engagement, and recognizing behavioral changes early, all of which help families feel supported and keep loved ones safer at home.

"The relief on a family's face is unmistakable when a caregiver comes on board already informed about Mom's morning routine, her coffee, her music, the time of day when things get harder," said Jen Davis, Director of Client Services at North River Home Care. "That kind of familiarity does not happen by accident. It comes from a team that understands dementia deeply and matches every caregiver with intention."

About North River Home Care

Based in Norwell, Massachusetts, family owned and operated North River Home Care has proudly served South Shore and MetroWest families since 2007. The agency holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, earned Great Place to Work Certification in both 2025 and 2026, and received three 2026 Best of Home Care awards from Activated Insights: Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leader in Training. Learn more at North River Home Care.

SOURCE North River Home Care