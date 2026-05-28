North River Home Care Welcomes Registered Nurse Deb Bostrom as Care Advisor

SOUTH SHORE, Mass., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North River Home Care (NRHC), a family-owned home care agency serving Massachusetts' South Shore and MetroWest, is pleased to announce the addition of Deb Bostrom, RN, as its newest Care Advisor.

Deb brings extensive nursing experience to the role, with a strong background in both hospital and community nursing. Throughout her career, she has provided patient-centered care across diverse settings and earned a reputation for strong clinical judgment, empathy, and a steadfast commitment to improving patient outcomes. Her ability to connect with patients and families, while bringing clinical insight to every interaction, has been a hallmark of her work.

Most recently, Deb served with South Shore Elder Services beginning in 2019, where she supported older adults through community-based programs and services aimed at promoting independence, safety, and quality of life. That experience gives her a deep understanding of the unique needs of seniors and their families throughout the region, as well as the local resources available to support them.

"We're thrilled to welcome Deb to our team," said Heather Kenney, Founder of North River Home Care. "Her clinical expertise, paired with her genuine compassion for the people she serves, makes her a wonderful fit for our mission. Deb understands that home care is about more than meeting medical needs. It's about honoring each person's dignity, independence, and desire to be where they feel most comfortable."

As a Care Advisor, Deb will work closely with clients and their loved ones to assess needs, coordinate services, and ensure each person receives thoughtful, personalized care that helps them remain safe and independent at home. Her nursing background allows her to anticipate challenges, advocate for clients, and guide families through what can often feel like an overwhelming process with clarity and reassurance.

Deb's addition reflects North River Home Care's ongoing commitment to building a team of skilled, compassionate professionals dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for older adults and their families. As the agency continues to grow, welcoming experienced clinicians like Deb ensures that the families it serves receive the highest standard of care.

North River Home Care is a family-owned and operated home care agency serving Massachusetts' South Shore and MetroWest committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care that helps older adults live safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes.

SOURCE North River Home Care