North River Home Care Partners with PocketRN to Expand Dementia Support Services

SOUTH SHORE, Mass. and METROWEST, Mass., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North River Home Care is proud to announce a new partnership with PocketRN, a national leader in virtual nursing support, to enhance dementia care services for individuals and families across its communities.

Through this collaboration, eligible families living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia will gain access to PocketRN's expert registered nurses as part of the CMS GUIDE (Guiding an Improved Dementia Experience) program, while North River Home Care provides up to 72 hours of in-home respite care for qualified clients. This coordinated approach helps families remain safely supported at home while reducing caregiver stress.

PocketRN's "Nurse for Life" model offers ongoing education, care navigation, and 24/7 virtual nursing access. Combined with North River Home Care's trusted, relationship-based in-home care services, families receive comprehensive clinical and non-medical support tailored to their unique needs.

"Families caring for a loved one with dementia often feel overwhelmed and isolated," said Ian Lawson, Director at North River Home Care. "This partnership allows us to wrap families in expert guidance, emotional support, and practical respite - when they need it most."

The program is available to eligible individuals enrolled in Original Medicare Parts A and B who have a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's disease. Families interested in learning more are encouraged to contact North River Home Care directly.

About PocketRN

PocketRN delivers expert virtual nursing care for people living with serious and chronic illnesses, partnering with community-based providers to improve outcomes and experiences for families across the country.

About North River Home Care

Since 2007, family-owned and operated North River Home Care has offered compassionate, expert home care that helps Seniors on the South Shore and Metrowest of Eastern Massachusetts live independently at home with peace of mind, quality of life, and dignity.

For more information about North River Home Care, visit northriverhc.com.

SOURCE North River Home Care