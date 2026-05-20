With Gold Above $4,500 and Crews on the Ground, This Permitted Tanzanian Developer Just Closed Its Funding Stack

Issued on behalf of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd.

Lake Victoria Gold closes the final tranche of its convertible debenture financing as sterilization drilling advances at the fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project — moving the Company another step closer to construction in a record gold-price environment.

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold spent the past twelve months printing a sequence of records that has reset the financial calculus of the entire mining sector. Between May 2025 and May 2026, the bullion price climbed from roughly US$3,335 to a recent range of US$4,500–US$4,700 per ounce, a year-over-year gain of more than 40%. [1] J.P. Morgan now forecasts a Q4 2026 average of US$5,055; TD Securities models a full-year 2026 average of US$4,831 with highs near US$5,400. [2] Q1 2026 global gold demand reached 1,231 tonnes worth a record US$193 billion, up 74% in dollar value year-on-year. [2] The metal has become, by any reasonable measure, the trade of the decade.

In that environment, capital chases two kinds of companies. The first is the major producer with operating mines that translate every dollar of price into cash flow. The second — quieter, smaller, and more leveraged to outcomes — is the near-term developer who has a permitted project, a credible plan to fund it, and crews actually on the ground. Today's news puts one of those names a step closer to that transition.

Lake Victoria Gold Closes the Stack

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) announced today that it has completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures, bringing aggregate gross proceeds raised to date to C$3,834,200. In light of continued strong investor participation, the Company also announced its intention to upsize the financing to up to C$5 million, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The financing, alongside the previously announced binding term sheet with Monetary Metals & Co. for a gold loan facility of up to US$25 million, which the Company continues to advance toward definitive documentation and closing, forms part of the broader funding strategy being assembled to advance its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project in Tanzania toward construction.

The debenture structure is straightforward. Each debenture bears 5% interest paid semi-annually in cash, matures 36 months from issuance, and is convertible at the holder's option into common shares at a conversion price of C$0.30 per share. Investors in the 2nd tranche also received warrants exercisable at C$0.40 for 36 months — 499,997 warrants in this tranche and 6,390,324 warrants across the two tranches in total. Proceeds will be deployed against ongoing engineering, mine planning, infrastructure preparation, and development activities at Imwelo, with additional support for the Tembo Project and general corporate purposes. [3]

Importantly, the financing is closing while activity at site is already underway, rather than as a precondition to mobilization. That sequencing matters.

Sterilization Drilling Now Underway

Lake Victoria Gold commenced its sterilization drilling program on May 12, 2026. The program is designed not to find gold, but to confirm that the ground beneath planned plant facilities, waste rock placement areas, haul roads, and other surface infrastructure is not itself mineralized — a critical pre-construction workstream that locks in final infrastructure placement and detailed site layout. [3]

As of the announcement, 8 of 21 planned boreholes have been completed, representing roughly 39% of the program and 411 metres of the planned 1,050 metres. Drilling is expected to continue through May and early June. Results will support final infrastructure placement, detailed engineering and mine planning, final pit design and scheduling, and ongoing geotechnical work. [3]

Marc Cernovitch, CEO & Director of Lake Victoria Gold, commented: "The continued support for this financing reflects growing confidence in Imwelo and our broader development strategy in Tanzania. Importantly, site activities are now actively underway, with sterilization drilling having commenced on May 12th in support of final infrastructure placement and detailed site engineering. With drilling and multiple technical workstreams progressing in parallel, we continue to advance Imwelo toward construction readiness while maintaining our focus on a disciplined pathway toward near-term gold production."[3]

Why Imwelo Stands Out

Imwelo is not a discovery story. It is a permitted, near-term construction story located 12 km west of AngloGold Ashanti's Geita Gold Mine in northern Tanzania, one of East Africa's most prolific gold-producing regions. The project is fully permitted for mine construction and production, and underwent a JORC-compliant 2021 pre-feasibility study. Subsequent metallurgical testwork has confirmed gold recoveries of up to ~97% using a conventional gravity + carbon-in-leach flowsheet — a result that materially de-risks the processing assumptions feeding the project's economics. Construction is targeted for later in 2026 with first gold expected in 2027. [4]

The funding stack now in place reflects a deliberate choice to minimize equity dilution at this stage. On April 1, 2026, the Company announced a binding term sheet with Monetary Metals & Co. for a gold loan facility of up to 6,000 ounces of gold (approximately US$25 million at recent prices) — a non-dilutive, project-level structure with repayment denominated in gold ounces rather than cash, aligning the facility with future production from Imwelo. The Company has continued to advance the Monetary Metals facility toward closing in parallel with site activity. [4] The convertible debentures closed today layer on top of that financing, providing additional flexibility through engineering and mine planning.

This is the kind of capital structure that has historically marked the inflection point in a developer's life cycle: permits in hand, funding sources structured, drilling moving from exploration to engineering support, and a clear line of sight to a construction decision.

And There's Tembo

While Imwelo is the near-term production lever, Lake Victoria Gold's flagship Tembo Project remains the larger long-term value proposition. The Company holds a 100% interest in Tembo, which sits directly adjacent to Barrick Mining Corporation's Bulyanhulu mine — a high-grade, narrow-vein underground gold operation that has anchored Tanzanian gold production since 2001 and forms part of a combined Tier 1 complex (with North Mara) producing more than 500,000 ounces of gold annually. More than 50,000 metres of drilling has already been completed on the Tembo property. [4]

Under an Asset Purchase Agreement signed in December 2021 and executed in 2022, Lake Victoria Gold sold six prospecting licenses to Bulyanhulu Gold Mine Limited — a joint venture between Barrick and the Government of Tanzania — with the deal structured to include up to US$45 million in contingent payments tied to future discoveries or defined resource thresholds on those licenses. Quarterly exploration updates from Barrick on those licenses have continued to advance the geological understanding of the Tembo Inlier. The Company retains its 100% interest in the surrounding Tembo property, where management believes the same Bulyanhulu-style mineralization may extend. [4]

Taifa Group, Tanzania's largest mining contractor with more than 30 years of experience and long-standing relationships with Barrick, AngloGold Ashanti, Petra, and De Beers, is the strategic partner providing contract mining and civil works for Imwelo through its wholly-owned subsidiary Taifa Mining. Taifa also holds an equity stake in Lake Victoria Gold. [4]

Four Names Riding the Same Wave

Lake Victoria Gold is far from the only publicly traded gold name benefiting from the current price environment. A look at recent quarterly results and corporate updates from peer gold producers and developers shows just how much capital is flowing through the sector right now.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (Nasdaq: PPTA)

Perpetua is advancing the Stibnite Gold Project in central Idaho, which the Trump administration has fast-tracked as part of the U.S. critical minerals strategy. The Company broke ground on early works construction in October 2025 and on May 11, 2026 reported Q1 2026 results highlighting that the U.S. Export-Import Bank has advanced an approximately US$2.7 billion proposed senior secured loan to a final board vote, with multiple permitting milestones also progressing. [5] A final investment and construction decision is expected in the second half of 2026. The project carries gold reserves of approximately 4.8 million ounces and is projected to produce ~450,000 ounces annually over its first four years, while supplying up to 35% of U.S. antimony demand during its first six years. EPCM responsibilities are being handled by Hatch Ltd. [6]

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE American: GAU)

Galiano operates the Asanko Gold Mine in Ghana — a direct West African producer comp. The Company reported Q1 2026 results on May 13, 2026, with gold production of 34,747 ounces, up 68% year-over-year, and revenue of US$166.5 million on an average realized gold price of US$4,857 per ounce. Net income reached US$32.7 million and adjusted EBITDA hit US$93.4 million, up 364% from Q1 2025. The Company ended the quarter with US$114.9 million in cash and no debt. [7] Full-year production guidance of 140,000–160,000 ounces was maintained, and the 2026 exploration budget was increased from US$17 million to US$25 million following positive initial results at Esaase. [7]

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSE: ORLA)

Orla, which operates the Camino Rojo mine in Mexico and the Musselwhite mine in Ontario, reported Q1 2026 results on May 11, 2026 — beating consensus on both EPS and revenue. Q1 gold production was 81,206 ounces, generating US$378.9 million in revenue and US$75.4 million in net income, with operating cash flow of US$103.5 million and a cash position of US$427 million. [8] The Company is advancing the South Railroad project in Nevada toward a mid-2026 construction decision, with an updated feasibility study showing an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$1.7 billion and a 95% IRR at US$4,500/oz gold. South Railroad is projected to move Orla toward annual production of 500,000 ounces across its portfolio. [8]

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE American: CMCL)

Caledonia operates the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe and is advancing the Bilboes Gold Project, also in Zimbabwe, toward construction — a profile that closely mirrors the producer-plus-developer model Lake Victoria Gold is targeting. Q1 2026 results, reported on May 11, 2026, showed revenue up 18.3% to US$66.4 million and EBITDA up 50.2% to US$33.9 million, with average realized gold prices climbing 66.3% to US$4,816 per ounce. Free cash flow more than doubled to US$12.3 million. [9] In January 2026, Caledonia closed a US$150 million convertible senior notes offering — one of Zimbabwe's largest overseas fundraisings in nearly a decade — to advance Bilboes, where a November 2025 Feasibility Study supported expected production of approximately 200,000 ounces in the first full year with first gold targeted for late 2028. [10]

Where Lake Victoria Gold Fits

Each of those four names sits at a different point on the producer-to-developer spectrum, but the common thread is clear: when gold trades above US$4,500, a permitted project with a credible funding stack and crews on site is a structurally scarce asset. Lake Victoria Gold is targeting exactly that profile. Imwelo is fully permitted. Metallurgical recoveries of ~97% are confirmed. The funding picture is structured and advancing — a binding term sheet for up to US$25 million in non-dilutive gold-denominated debt from Monetary Metals, plus the C$3.83 million convertible debenture financing closed today. Sterilization drilling is roughly 39% complete and tracking on schedule. Construction is targeted for later in 2026; first gold is expected in 2027. The Tembo Project, with its 50,000-metre drilling history adjacent to Barrick's Bulyanhulu mine and up to US$45 million in contingent Barrick payments still in play, sits behind it as a multi-year exploration lever.

Whether the share price ultimately reflects that pathway depends on execution, gold's own trajectory through 2026 and 2027, and a long list of factors outside the Company's control — Tanzanian fiscal and regulatory developments, capital cost inflation, construction sequencing, and the rest of the universe of mining-development risk. But the disciplined pathway toward near-term gold production that Lake Victoria Gold's CEO referenced today is one that the broader market is currently pricing at a premium across the sector.

The Bottom Line

Gold is sitting at multi-decade real-price highs. Institutional forecasters are calling for US$5,000+ by year-end. Capital is flowing back into the development cohort across every gold-producing jurisdiction in the world. Against that backdrop, Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) (FSE: E1K) has closed the final tranche of its convertible debenture financing, continues to advance a binding-term-sheet US$25 million Monetary Metals gold loan facility toward definitive close, mobilized rigs to its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project, and reported that 39% of its sterilization drilling program is already complete. Construction-stage workstreams are now progressing in parallel. As always, investors should do their own research and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any decision.

For more information on Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/lvg-landing

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Sources:

[1] https://fortune.com/article/current-price-of-gold-05-18-2026/

[2] https://goldsilver.com/industry-news/article/gold-price-outlook-may-2026-why-institutional-forecasters-still-see-5000/

[3] https://lakevictoriagold.com/news/

[4] https://www.streetwisereports.com/article/2026/05/11/gold-explorer-mobilizes-rigs-targets-breakthrough-in-tanzania.html

[5] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-announces-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-302768145.html

[6] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perpetua-resources-breaks-ground-on-the-stibnite-gold-project-302590660.html

[7] https://www.galianogold.com/news/news/news-details/2026/Galiano-Gold-Reports-First-Quarter-2026-Results/default.aspx

[8] https://orlamining.com/news/orla-mining-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results/

[9] https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc-abridged-and-unaudited-quarterly-results-and-det-1165629

[10] https://www.stocktitan.net/news/CMCL/caledonia-outlines-funding-strategy-to-advance-the-bilboes-gold-rpqe0qqxh5h6.html

DISCLAIMER / DISCLOSURE:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice.

Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (MIQ). MIQ has been paid a fee for Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. advertising And digital media. There may also be 3rd parties who may have shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been approved by Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. Technical information relating to Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. has been reviewed and approved by David Scott, Pr. Sci. Nat., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Scott

is a registered member of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) and is a Director of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd., and therefore is not independent of the Company. Cautionary Note on Production Decision: Although Imwelo has been the subject of JORC-compliant PEA, PFS and updated PFS work, these foreign-code studies are not current under NI 43-101. The Company has not completed a feasibility study on Imwelo that establishes mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and is

not treating the JORC-based estimates or analyses as current under CIM Definition Standards. Any decision to commence production is not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves and therefore involves increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no certainty that the planned low-capex open-pit operation will be economically viable or that production will occur as anticipated. Risks include, without limitation, variations in grade and recovery, unexpected geotechnical or metallurgical challenges, cost overruns, funding availability, and operational, regulatory, or

permitting risks.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Lake Victoria Gold Ltd. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be

reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as

expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

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