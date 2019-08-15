With Groundbreaking Design, The New SOUNDBOKS Delivers A Bluetooth Performance Speaker Without Limitations

COPENHAGEN and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Breaking through the noise of the bluetooth speaker industry, SOUNDBOKS launches the NEW SOUNDBOKS Bluetooth Performance Speaker. Unlike any other, SOUNDBOKS has revolutionary sound quality, can connect up to five nearby speakers wirelessly and boasts the longest battery life of any portable bluetooth speaker on the market.

The new SOUNDBOKS SOUNDBOKS at Beach

"We have finally created the speaker we always wanted," says Jesper Thiel Thomsen, CEO of SOUNDBOKS. "Over the past four years we've been integrating community feedback with the vision of the speaker we have always wanted to build; the result is the New SOUNDBOKS. We were very focused on creating an unmatched sound experience, connectivity options and battery life were critical for that. We are really excited to bring this to our community and lead a new category of bluetooth performance speakers."

The completely redesigned SOUNDBOKS features 126 dB volume, TeamUP wireless connectivity (up to five nearby SOUNDBOKS speakers), pro panel inputs and even a removable steel grill for easy customization. Extremely portable and easy to use, the SOUNDBOKS weighs 34 pounds and is the only bluetooth speaker with a swappable battery that can last up to 40 hours on a single charge.

With the redesign, comes the introduction of SOUNDBOKS' "Break through the noise" campaign, focusing the brand on exceeding traditional (performance) limitations and breaking through the barriers that hold us back. SOUNDBOKS has established key partnerships with Danish Brewery Mikkeller and Danish musicians AV AV AV among others.

SOUNDBOKS is available now for $999 USD at https://soundboks.com . Additional SOUNDBOKS accessories include The Batteryboks ($149 USD) and The Backpack ($129 USD).

ABOUT SOUNDBOKS

Designed in Denmark by a trio of passionate friends trying to find the perfect outdoor party speaker, SOUNDBOKS was originally designed to be the ultimate portable speaker. The goal was to design a speaker that would be loud, durable and have long battery life. Establishing a new category of Bluetooth Performance Speakers, SOUNDBOKS launched in 2015 and has been growing ever since, co-located in Copenhagen and Los Angeles.

