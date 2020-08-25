With Health Initiatives More Important Than Ever, THE DRIPBaR Sees Increased Interest In Its Franchise Opportunity

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Being healthy has become more important than ever, so it should come as no surprise that the small but growing IV therapy category is becoming increasingly appealing to prospective franchisees. And THE DRIPBaR has the growth pipeline to prove it.

Founded in 2016 and franchising since September of last year, the Rhode Island-based franchise focused on helping people obtain their best health using advances in intravenous therapies, has seen interest in its franchise opportunity grow exponentially. With one location currently open and operating in Warwick, Rhode Island, THE DRIPBaR already has nearly 200 additional locations in various stages of development across eight states.

According to Chief Development Officer Ben Crosbie, THE DRIPBaR is slated to open as many as 10 new locations by the end of the year, with an additional 40-50 in 2021.

"People are starting to recognize the power of IV therapies to maintain their best health, or to fight cancer, heart disease and other illnesses. They are seeking our care to complement conventional treatment options," said Crosbie. "Intravenous treatments are a durable change in the healthcare landscape that will only grow in the future. THE DRIPBaR will be the leading brand in that space to capture this demand."

IV Therapy, also known as intravenous therapy, is the administration of delivering nutrients and hydration directly into the bloodstream for immediate absorption and use by the body. It is the fastest way to deliver nutrients throughout the body, because it bypasses the digestive system and goes directly into the organs, resulting in a 90-100% absorption rate (the oral intake of fluid and vitamins has a partial absorption rate). THE DRIPBaR leverages this benefit and provides IV therapies that are designed to do everything from slowing the signs of aging to energizing and refreshing.

A cash-based business, THE DRIPBaR is filled with IV Infusions designed to help you maximize your physical and mental health. Clients can choose from one of 18 IV Lifestyle or Health Support drips, including the Jet Setter, Time Machine, Restoration, Flu Fighter and High C. For those who don't have time for a full IV vitamin infusion but are looking for the benefit, THE DRIPBaR can give your body a boost in just five minutes with one of its seven IM Quick Shots.

THE DRIPBaR clients have chosen to use IV vitamin support to help them with conditions ranging from the common cold, to headaches, fibromyalgia or any of the conditions listed above. Still other clients have made the safe administration of regular intravenous infusions of high-dose vitamins part of their health maintenance routine.

While some of THE DRIPBaR's therapies are akin to relaxing spa franchise treatments, others can be enjoyed over a lunchbreak, or any time customers have a few minutes to spare.

"The quality and range of our offerings, and the consistent excellence of our services, will distinguish us as the market grows," said Crosbie. "COVID-19 has created a new understanding in people that they need to be as healthy as they can be. Healthcare is no longer a passive activity, where people wait for an illness to strike and then react to it. More than ever people want to be in control of their own health, they want to be proactive. They want non-drug therapies to support the best health. They want what THE DRIPBaR has to offer and we are excited to offer our business opportunity."

To augment the company's growth, THE DRIPBaR is continuing to target single- and multi-unit franchisees, as well as area representatives, who are looking to own a business in an energized and emerging market. Including a franchise fee of $55,000, the initial investment to open a1,000-1,500 square foot location is $116,300-$272,700.

For more information about the franchise opportunity, visit www.thedripbar.com/own-a-dripbar.

About THE DRIPBaR

Contact: Cody O'Hara, Franchise Elevator PR, (859) 547-7010, [email protected]

