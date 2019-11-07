With Help from Eco-Products, Bonnaroo Turns 180 Tons of Trash into Treasure

MANCHESTER, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With help from Eco-Products®, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival turned 180 tons of what would have been waste into compost after the four-day event.

Bonnaroo, held as always at Great Stage Park, the spectacular 900-acre farm and event space located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, Tenn., is the largest camping music festival in North America.

Bonnaroo has been partnering with Eco-Products for the past eight years to supply compostable products like beer cups, plates, food trays, forks and other items. Because all of the packaging at Bonnaroo is compostable, festival attendees do not have to separate their uneaten fries or pizza crusts from the plate. All of that goes into compost bins that are provided throughout the festival grounds. Composting is just one component of Bonnaroo's waste-diversion efforts, which include donating leftover food and recycling as much as possible. In 2018, the festival converted 140 tons of organic waste to compost and achieved an overall diversion rate of 52 percent. With a sellout crowd at Bonnaroo this year, even more organic material was diverted with the help of Eco-Products.

From June 13-16, this year's sold out festival generated 180 tons of food waste and the packaging associated with it. Bonnaroo collected and processed the waste right at the farm, including tens of thousands of compostable cups, plates and utensils made by Eco-Products of Boulder, CO.

"We're committed to helping create not just an amazing festival, but the greenest festival, and a big part of that is partnering with Eco-Products," said Anna Borofsky, co-owner of Clean Vibes – Bonnaroo's waste-diversion partner. "Our goal is to set the standard in sustainability for concert events, and the partnership with Eco-products helps us ensure a clean compost stream, which in turn ensures we achieve substantive results in our waste diversion efforts."

"We're proud to be part of Bonnaroo, a festival that aspires to be the most sustainable in North America," said Sarah Martinez, Director of Marketing at Eco-Products. "This is the kind of partnership where everyone benefits – from the festival to the fans to the environment. It's exciting to see our compostable cups and plates serve tens of thousands of fans, then get turned into tons of compost to serve the farm."

What makes Bonnaroo unique? Rather than send its organic waste to an industrial compost facility to be processed and then sold to farmers, Bonnaroo collects and processes its food waste and packaging on site at the farm and uses the finished compost to beautify festival grounds for future events.

Bonnaroo is one of several festivals that partners with Eco-Products to use compostable packaging as a vehicle for keeping both the packaging and food scraps out of landfills. Others include the Telluride Bluegrass Festival in Colorado and Outside Lands in San Francisco.

About the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is a four-day, multi-stage camping festival held on a beautiful 900-acre farm in Manchester, Tenn. every June. Bonnaroo brings together some of the best performers in rock and roll, along with dozens of artists in complementary styles such as jazz, Americana, hip-hop and electronica. In addition to dozens of epic performances, the festival's 100-acre entertainment village buzzes around the clock with attractions and activities. For its peaceful vibe, near-flawless logistics, and unrivalled entertainment options, Rolling Stone magazine named this revolutionary entertainment experience "one of the 50 moments that changed the history of rock and roll."

About Eco-Products®, PBC.

Eco-Products, a Novolex™ brand and certified B Corp, is a leading provider of foodservice packaging made from renewable and recycled resources. Eco-Products offers packaging with real environmental benefits, works with customers to improve composting and recycling, and collaborates with the broader industry to shift how businesses and consumers think about and manage waste. With the goal of Zero Waste as part of the company mission, Eco-Products is using business as a force for good. Visit www.ecoproducts.com for more information.

