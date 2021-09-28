With Homebuyers Seeking the Latest Technology in New Builds, HomeTeam Pest Defense Completes its 1.5 Millionth Installation of the Taexx® In-Wall Networked Pest Control System

Taexx creates a virtual barrier inside the walls of a home to strike pests where they live, hide, and breed. Because Taexx delivers pest control treatment inside a home's walls, it protects families and pets, while efficiently combating pests where they are most vulnerable. Taexx also helps pest control treatments last longer because they are protected from the elements.

"HomeTeam Pest Defense has been protecting homes and improving communities for 25 years," said company president Brady Camp. "To reach 1.5 million installations of the Taexx system during our anniversary year is a wonderful accomplishment, and it would not have been possible without our dedicated team of professionals across the country and our builder partners."

The Taexx network of protection is a modern home feature that can only be installed during new home construction before dry wall is put in place. Once installed, the system is efficiently serviced through an external service hub on the outside of the home, enabling hassle-free service without the need for homeowners to be present.

An independent customer study found that nearly 97 percent of homeowners express "very high satisfaction" with the Taexx system. Built smarter to protect smarter, integrated pest control technology is a feature that buyers of new homes should ask for.

About HomeTeam Pest Defense, Inc.

Established in 1996, HomeTeam Pest Defense is an award-winning leader in the pest management industry and is currently ranked #1 in servicing home builders. HomeTeam has installed over 1.5 million homes with Taexx®, a built-in pest control networked system. The company provides traditional pest and termite control services for existing homeowners, and pre-construction services for home builders. The company has over 50 locations throughout the United States and partners with homeowners and home builders to provide over 2,000,000 services a year. HomeTeam is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL). You can learn more about Rollins and HomeTeam at www.rollins.com and www.pestdefense.com.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, Northwest Exterminating, Critter Control, The Industrial Fumigant Company, Trutech, Orkin Australia, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, PermaTreat, Rollins UK, Aardwolf Pestkare, and Crane Pest Control, the Company provides essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com , www.orkincanada.ca, www.westernpest.com, www.callnorthwest.com , www.crittercontrol.com, www.indfumco.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.orkinau.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.permatreat.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

SOURCE HomeTeam Pest Defense

