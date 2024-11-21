With Honor Congratulates All Endorsed Congressional Candidates on their Victories

WASHINGTON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After what can only be called a historic election night, With Honor is proud to announce all of our 29 endorsed congressional veteran candidates have won their elections. We are also excited to announce that while some races are still being decided, the veteran percentage in the U.S. Congress has increased, with the incoming 119th Congress being 19% veterans, a jump from the current 18%, 50% of which will be post 9/11 veterans.

"We are thrilled to see all of our 29 endorsed Congressional candidates cross the finish line. These veterans are ready to put in the work in Congress, and we look forward to working alongside them to get things done for the American people," said Rye, Barcott, Co-Founder and CEO of With Honor.

"As the first organization to help me in this fight, With Honor was instrumental in getting support behind my campaign early, making a huge difference in this election. The impact they had in getting my message to the people of New Hampshire can clearly be seen in our decisive victory in both the primary and general election," said Maggie Goodlander, Congresswoman-elect from New Hampshire's 2nd District.

"Simply put, I wouldn't have won my race without With Honor. Their support was critical at the time we really needed it. I have nothing but respect for this important organization and look forward to working alongside With Honor to support electing principled veterans to Congress across our incredible nation, and to serving in the For Country Caucus," said Pat Harrigan, Congressman-elect from North Carolina's 10th District.

With Honor saw a 20% increase in veterans who took our pledge to work with integrity, civility, and courage and we are thrilled to see all of our endorsed candidates be successful in their campaigns. Women and minority veterans made historic gains, with an expected 7 female veterans joining the 119th Congress. This Congress will see a gain of +2, thanks to the victories of With Honor endorsed candidates Maggie Goodlander, a Navy Veteran from New Hampshire's 2nd District, and Sheri Biggs, an Air National Guard Lieutenant Colonel from South Carolina's 3rd District. With these gains in the house and steady membership in the senate, the 119th Congress will have the most female veterans as members in its history. We also expect minority veterans to make steady gains, likely matching or exceeding the 13 veterans from the 118th Congress who were a veteran of color.

To find our more about With Honor and our work with veteran members of Congress, please visit www.withhonor.org.

