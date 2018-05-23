With Hurricane Season Upon Us, Paul Davis Restoration Shares Tips On The Number One Heartbreak Of Last Season: Our Pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Davis is a one-stop disaster restoration and remodeling company based in Jacksonville, Florida. Following disasters as divergent as hurricanes, fires and mold, Paul Davis offers mitigation, restoration and remodeling for both homes and businesses since 1996. With nearly 350 North American offices, the company is a leader in the recovery, reconstruction and restoration industries. The company and its franchisee partners employ over 126,000 restoration professionals. According to many of those franchisees, the 2017 hurricane season was particularly brutal and aside from dealing with property owners and the damage to their homes and possessions, they helped extensively from the heart, in many situations involving family pets. Based on their collective experiences, the Paul Davis franchisees are offering the following tips for the upcoming 2018 season.
- Have several preparation kits at the ready including one for your pets. Make sure all of your pets are up to date on their vaccinations.
- A pet emergency kit is described in detail at PetVet. If your pet is not already micro-chipped, do so now. Have enough water for three days, non-perishable food, a solid carrier, kitty litter and box, puppy pads, plastic bags, medicine and medical records for both you and your pet in waterproof containers, leash, and a picture of your pet on you in case the worst happens and you get separated. The animal's medical records are most important to keep with. Having proof of your dog's rabies vaccination could make the difference between getting him/her into a shelter with you or being turned away.
- The sounds and activity that occur during a natural disaster can be terrifying for everyone, but particularly young children and animals. If you're staying home to ride out the storm, keep your pet in its carrier or on a leash while with you.
- Check on shelters and safety areas ahead of time. Stay tuned to local news in case you have to leave your home. Look for those that will accept your pets and have a plan ready.
- Remain as calm as you can. Your pet can sense your emotions, so a calming demeanor can lead to a less-panicked pet.
- A very well thought out plan would be to board your pet and have a reservation further in land or a spot held as the disaster approaches.
- If possible take your pet's favorite bed, toy, blanket and/or anything that has familiar odors from your home or your family.
- Make sure your pets are given the same clean source of water that you and your family are consuming.
- If you have a cat, you are going to need a cage/crate for a shelter. It will need to be large enough for litter box area and a much separate food/water area.
- If you have no choice but to leave your pets alone (NOT ADVISABLE) do not chain your animals to anything, do not tranquilize them so they have a chance to escape if necessary and do not leave lamps or electric items on. Have a PLEASE RESCUE MY PET INSIDE sign on your door and leave plenty of food and water for your pet.
