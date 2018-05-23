With Hurricane Season Upon Us, Paul Davis Restoration Shares Tips On The Number One Heartbreak Of Last Season: Our Pets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paul Davis is a one-stop disaster restoration and remodeling company based in Jacksonville, Florida. Following disasters as divergent as hurricanes, fires and mold, Paul Davis offers mitigation, restoration and remodeling for both homes and businesses since 1996. With nearly 350 North American offices, the company is a leader in the recovery, reconstruction and restoration industries. The company and its franchisee partners employ over 126,000 restoration professionals. According to many of those franchisees, the 2017 hurricane season was particularly brutal and aside from dealing with property owners and the damage to their homes and possessions, they helped extensively from the heart, in many situations involving family pets. Based on their collective experiences, the Paul Davis franchisees are offering the following tips for the upcoming 2018 season.