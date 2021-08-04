With In-Person Work Returning, Nearly Two-thirds of Pet Owners Worry About Their Pet's Stress Levels, Harris Poll Finds

ARDEN HILLS, Minn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With increasing numbers of people returning to in-person work, The Harris Poll's online survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults — conducted in July 2021 on behalf of Exclusive® Pet Nutrition — found that 63% of pet owners worry about the stress level of their cat or dog now that they are not home as much.

Most Americans know that dogs and cats experience digestive health issues, such as eating too fast and then throwing up, hairballs and eating things they should not at some point in their lifetime. However, eating things they are not supposed to is not the only cause for digestive issues in pets.

"Digestive issues can also be the result of stress our pets experience when we aren't with them as much as we once were, like many people have been during the pandemic," said Dr. Michael Hayek, director of companion animal technical innovation at Exclusive Pet Nutrition.

To help support pet owners during this transitional time for pets and owners alike, Pet Digestive Health Month provides the opportunity for owners to focus on the importance of digestive health for their pet's well-being, as well as the challenges digestive issues place on the human-animal bond. Throughout Pet Digestive Health Month, Exclusive Pet Nutrition experts and veterinarians will share tips with pet owners to take the best care of their pets during the prime time for vacations, being outdoors and exposure to new situations.

"A pet's digestive health can be at risk through stress, toxic substances and other negative impacts," said Dr. Hayek. "There are a number of things people can proactively do for their pet's health to manage overall health, which starts by focusing on the animal's digestive health."

Pet owners are encouraged to use these best practices to prevent digestive health issues from developing in their pets:

Keep pets hydrated with a fresh water supply at all times.

Maintain an established routine with pets for consistent digestive health, especially a consistent feeding schedule.

Exercise pets to maximize digestion and food passing through the digestive tract.

Always be on the lookout for signs of discomfort in the digestive tract, such as excess gas, loss of appetite, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea and blood in the stool.

For concerns about digestive health, pet owners should consider these questions:

Did your dog or cat get into anything they should not have, such as garbage, dangerous food items, food on the counter or treats from a non-family member?

Was your dog or cat exposed to or did they eat any indoor or outdoor toxic plants?

Did your dog or cat get into anything in the backyard, such as a dead animal or wildlife scat?

Pet owners should discuss all concerns and changes to a pet's eating habits with a veterinarian to determine if there are any underlying health issues.

