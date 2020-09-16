With Investment from Interior Logic Group, Roomored Solidifies Position as Nation's Premier Virtual Home Design Solution

The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the home search and customization process online, with virtual touring increasing by 400% since February . Combine that with an acceleration of existing home sales , and homebuyers are increasingly looking for ways to realize their perfect vision of a dream home.

Roomored, powered by ILG, provides a uniquely immersive experience for home and interior finish selection that homebuilders can offer buyers entirely online, while still accommodating those who prefer to meet in a sales office or design studio.

"ILG immediately recognized the vast market potential of Roomored's mission to revolutionize the homebuilding industry. Their investment provides us with the capital, resources, and relationships needed to rapidly scale our business and offer even more capabilities," said Roomored CEO Farrukh Malik. "With ILG backing us, Roomored is positioned to continue transforming the homebuyer experience with digital-first solutions at every stage of the process."

The investment from ILG will bolster the company's sales force, expedite integrations with third-party services, and accelerate the development of new technology offerings.

Used by some of the industry's top homebuilders, Roomored's solutions include virtual walkthrough tours that allow homebuyers to browse, visualize and select finish options for their future homes. For homebuilders, Roomored dramatically reduces cycle times for home purchase and design and boosts revenue from upgrades.

"We were impressed with the way Roomored's lead capture and visualization tools bring the entire home design process into the cloud," said ILG CEO Alan K. Davenport. "The nation's building industry has been clamoring for these capabilities as buyers become increasingly confident in making home-related decisions online, a trend that has only grown with the pandemic. We're excited for the strategic investment in Roomored, which will become a key component of ILG's innovative and unique technology platform."

About Roomored

Roomored Inc. transforms the way homebuyers shop for and design their homes. Roomored's visualization tools provide unlimited finish options, including flooring, cabinets and countertops, enabling builders to offer real-time design and selections directly to homebuyers, without having to enter a design center, showroom, or model home. Join leading homebuilders across North America in using Roomored's technology. For more information visit www.roomored.com .

About Interior Logic Group, Inc.

Powered by its industry-leading technology platform, Interior Logic Group, Inc. is the largest provider of interior design and finish solutions to homebuilders. Our scalable solutions increase homebuilder profitability and improve construction quality and cycle times. We also provide supply chain management and installation services for a diverse range of multifamily, commercial and repair and remodel customers. For more information about Interior Logic Group, visit www.interiorlogicgroup.com .

